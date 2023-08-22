Tawang to Yercaud: 7 offbeat hill stations in India you must explore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER These are the 7 offbeat hill stations in India you must explore.

Are you looking for something offbeat and different locations for vacation? If yes, then you must explore the hill stations of India. India has some of the most beautiful and serene hill stations that offer a unique experience for tourists. From unexplored nature trails to snow-capped mountain peaks, these hill stations boast of stunning landscapes and picturesque views.

Here are 7 offbeat hill stations in India you must explore:

Chopta, Uttarakhand: This offbeat hill station in India is the perfect place for a peaceful and serene getaway. Chopta is located in the Kedarnath wildlife sanctuary and is known for its lush green meadows and snow-capped peaks. Tourists can take part in activities such as trekking, bird watching and camping.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu: Yercaud is one of the most unexplored hill stations in India and is known for its pleasant climate, picturesque views of the Shevaroys hills, lush gardens and captivating temples. Tourists can take part in activities such as boating, fishing, star-gazing and trekking.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang is a small hill station located in Arunachal Pradesh and is known for its stunning landscapes, snow-capped mountains and vibrant monasteries. Tourists can enjoy activities such as trekking, rafting and snow sports.

Mulshi, Maharashtra: Mulshi is an offbeat hill station located near Pune in Maharashtra. It is known for its lush greenery, rolling hills and stunning lakes. Tourists can enjoy activities such as camping, trekking and kayaking here.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: Ziro Valley is home to some of the oldest tribes in Arunachal Pradesh and offers a unique experience to tourists. This unexplored valley offers stunning views of snow-capped mountains, lush greenery, terraced fields and beautiful villages where tourists can take part in activities such as trekking and bird watching.

Mawlynnong Village, Meghalaya: Mawlynnong Village is an offbeat hill station located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. This quaint village is known for its unique culture and traditional lifestyle of locals here. Tourists can explore this valley by taking part in activities such as trekking, rock climbing and exploring the caves here.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh: Araku Valley is an offbeat hill station located in Andhra Pradesh and is known for its lush green forests, rivers, waterfalls and mesmerizing views of the Eastern Ghats. Tourists can take part in activities such as trekking, boating and bird watching here.

So if you are looking for something different this summer then why not explore these offbeat hill stations in India? These spectacular places will offer you a unique experience that you won’t forget!

Read More Travel News