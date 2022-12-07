Sunscreen, Gogs, Sanitary Napkins to Face sheet masks: Travel essentials to pack for your vacation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Travel essentials to pack for vacation

The best part of organising a trip is packing your favourite stuff! We frequently forget our basics while packing since we are so excited for the bachelorette vacation to start. Many of us may identify with this. To stay prepared for your trip, make a packing list and schedule your outfits before you start packing. If not, one ends up overpacking clothing and skipping the necessities. Whether its Goa, Thailand or even Manali, no matter where you're going, here are a few essentials that you should always carry with you when you travel --

1 - Sunscreen

The last thing one wants on holidays is burnt patchy skin that spoils the insta-feed and causes discomfort. Instead of coming back home to elaborate packs and ubtans rituals, best to carry a broad spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 50 to keep the skin protected. Choose a sunscreen that doesn't leave a whitecast and for beach trips remember to pick one that's reef save and waterproof too.

2 - Lip balm

Even if you choose to carry no makeup -- do keep a lip balm handy. No matter the climatic conditions, a lip balm doesn't just take care of chapped lips, but also brightens the face with minimal efforts. A tinted lip balm can also serve as a blush and an eyeshadow if too! Carry one with SPF and vitamin E extracts to shield your lips from harm.

3 - Face sheet masks

Its always fun to apply face sheet masks with your girlfriends and take selfies. Pampering your skin is the key especially while you are on the go. Face sheet mask are very refreshing and makes your skin glow. Say bye-bye to all those pesky impurities that tend to clog pores when you're hopping from one place to another. While you wake up the next morning sipping on your coffee, put on your sheet masks and call it a perfect girlfriend skincare hour. Now, you have a variety of options available in the masks like strawberry, charcoal, lemon, kiwi, and you can carry different for each day of your trip to leverage each of its benefits.

4 - Goggles

For protection against the sun and to style your outfit, Gogs are a must! They uplight your outfit and photos. Choose the best gogs for your face and selected dresses.

5 - Panty liners/Sanitary Napkins

Panty liners are not just for transitioning in and out of periods. They are a great product to carry when travelling where changing out undergarments frequently isn't an option and toilet rolls are not readily available. Wear one and carry a couple in your purse on your day outs to quickly swap them out and keep feeling fresh throughout the day.

(With IANS inputs)

