Bored of malls? Try these 7 fun and budget-friendly Sunday evening plans in Mumbai From Marine Drive sunsets to Chowpatty street food, discover 7 fun and budget-friendly Sunday evening plans in Mumbai that go beyond the usual mall hangouts.

If your Sunday evening in Mumbai always ends at the same mall, the same food court, and the same “Let’s just walk around?”, it’s time to shake things up. The city has so much more to offer once the sun begins to set.

From quiet seaside escapes to bustling street markets, Mumbai comes alive in the evenings. These Sunday plans won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Whether you’re a solo explorer, with friends, or planning a family outing, here are seven fun ways to make your Sunday evening truly memorable.

Fun ways to spend a Sunday evening in Mumbai

Check out the options to spend Sunday in Mumbai:

1. Watch the sunset at Marine Drive

(Image Source : PEXELS)A peaceful Sunday evening at Marine Drive, with the sun setting over the Arabian Sea.

Before night falls, Marine Drive glows in golden light and a cool breeze sweeps the promenade. Grab a cutting chai from a nearby stall, sit on the tetrapods, and watch the orange hues fade into twinkling city lights.

2. Hunt for treasures at Chor Bazaar

From vintage cameras to antique clocks and quirky home décor, this market is a paradise for bargain hunters. Evening strolls here are magical, with warm street lights and lively chatter adding to the charm.

3. Take an evening stroll near the Gateway of India

While Elephanta ferries operate earlier, the Gateway of India is a treat after sunset. The monument glows beautifully under the lights, and the sea breeze makes it a perfect photo spot.

4. Explore art at Jehangir Art Gallery

If you arrive before closing, enjoy paintings, sculptures, and photography from upcoming and established artists. Step out and stroll through Kala Ghoda in the soft evening light for a relaxed vibe.

5. Indulge in street food at Girgaon Chowpatty

(Image Source : PEXELS)Mumbai’s favourite snack - vada pav with spicy chutney and fried green chilies.

Vada pav, pav bhaji, bhel puri, gola — Girgaon Chowpatty is street food heaven! Carry Rs 200 and taste them all while watching the sun dip below the horizon and kites dance in the sky.

6. Cycle through South Mumbai

(Image Source : PEXELS)The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in Mumbai’s evening glow.

Hire a bicycle in the early evening and ride past the heritage architecture of Colaba, Fort, and Ballard Estate. The streets are calmer, the weather is cooler, and the old buildings look even more charming under the street lights.

7. Spend a quiet hour at the David Sassoon Library

Located in the heart of Kala Ghoda, this heritage library offers old-world charm and towering bookshelves, a perfect escape before you wrap up your evening.

Mumbai Sundays needn’t be boring or costly. With a curious mind and an open heart, you can end your weekend on a high note without overspending. The next time you’re tempted to go to the same mall, try one of these Sunday evening plans, your purse and your soul will thank you.