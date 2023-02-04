Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: What are the main tourist attractions in Jaisalmer?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Sidharth and Kiara are going to marry in Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is taking place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The city is under discussion because the Bollywood couple has picked it as the place for their destination wedding. Jaisalmer is known as the 'Golden City' and is very close to the Thar desert. Generations of people have lived here and they lend to its rich heritage and culture. A visit to Jaisalmer is an experience that you will never forget. Here is a quick tour guide for you if you are planning to visit this city located in Western Rajasthan.

Jaisalmer: How to get there?

You can reach Jaisalmer by train, bus or flight. If you prefer travelling by road, you can take the stet buses that ply at regular intervals from Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur are the cities from where you can reach Jaisalmer easily by bus or taxi. However, there are no airports in Jaisalmer. So if you are travelling by air to the city, you must de-board at any of the airports in Jaipur, Jodhpur or Udaipur and take a bus or hire a private taxi to go to Jaisalmer.

What to do when in Jaisalmer?

There is a lot to be done in Jaisalmer. You can opt for a retreat in the city and just relax at a resort and soak in the surroundings. If you want to visit the city and indulge in sightseeing, listed below are some of the most popular places and experiences that you must have in Jaisalmer.

-- The light and sound show at Gadisar lake.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INGadisar Lake

-- Visit the Jaisalmer Fort or Sonar Qila (Golden Fort).

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INJaisalmer Fort

-- Visit Salim Singh Ki Haweli, Patwon Ki Haveli and Nathmal Ki Haveli which are examples of old-age architecture.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INNathmal Ki Haveli in Jaisalmer

-- Visit the Desert National Park and enjoy the wildlife ecosystem.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INNational Desert Park

-- Visit the Akal Wood Fossil Park. 180 million years ago, a forest used to stand where the park is today.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INAkal Wood Fossil Park

