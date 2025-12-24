Saudi Arabia snowfall: Where it snowed, how to reach the spots, and travel tips Snowfall in Saudi Arabia is rare but real. From desert landscapes turning white to travel tips and routes, here’s what visitors need to know about this winter surprise.

Saudi Arabia isn’t usually on anyone’s winter wishlist. Sun, sand, and heatwaves are usually the keywords that come to mind when one thinks of the Middle Eastern country. Snowfall? Not so much. And yet, every once in a while, nature flips the script in the most unexpected way.

When snow dusted parts of Saudi Arabia, it turned quiet desert regions into bucket-list curiosities. If you’re curious about chasing this rare winter moment, here’s how it all comes together.

Why did snowfall happen in Saudi Arabia, a desert country?

A mix of unusual weather patterns made this possible:

A strong cold air system pushed down from Europe and Central Asia

Moisture-laden clouds met freezing temperatures

High-altitude landscapes allowed snow to settle

Winter nights dropped well below seasonal averages

Desert climates swing fast — hot days, freezing nights

Places in Saudi Arabia that experienced snowfall

Snowfall was limited, but dramatic, in the north-west:

Tabuk – the most reliable spot for snow

Jabal al-Lawz – mountain views with white caps

Al Jawf – occasional flurries

Surrounding desert plains briefly blanketed in white

Best time to visit Saudi Arabia for snowfall

Snow isn’t guaranteed, but your best bet is:

Late December to February

After major cold-front alerts

Short windows; sometimes just a day or two

Flexibility matters more than planning here.

How to reach snowfall spots in Sauda Arabia

Getting there is surprisingly easy:

Fly into Tabuk Airport via Riyadh or Jeddah

Hire a car for mountain areas

Join local winter tours if roads are icy

Stick to daylight travel

Tips for travellers heading to snowfall spots of Saudi Arabia

A few things worth knowing:

Pack layers — desert cold hits hard

Check weather updates daily

Don’t expect ski-resort infrastructure

Respect local customs while exploring

Snow melts fast — timing is everything

Snow in Saudi Arabia is about catching a moment most travellers never think to look for. And when the desert turns white, it’s simply unforgettable.

