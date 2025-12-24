Saudi Arabia snowfall: Where it snowed, how to reach the spots, and travel tips

Saudi Arabia isn’t usually on anyone’s winter wishlist. Sun, sand, and heatwaves are usually the keywords that come to mind when one thinks of the Middle Eastern country. Snowfall? Not so much. And yet, every once in a while, nature flips the script in the most unexpected way.
When snow dusted parts of Saudi Arabia, it turned quiet desert regions into bucket-list curiosities. If you’re curious about chasing this rare winter moment, here’s how it all comes together.
Why did snowfall happen in Saudi Arabia, a desert country?
A mix of unusual weather patterns made this possible:
- A strong cold air system pushed down from Europe and Central Asia
- Moisture-laden clouds met freezing temperatures
- High-altitude landscapes allowed snow to settle
- Winter nights dropped well below seasonal averages
- Desert climates swing fast — hot days, freezing nights
Places in Saudi Arabia that experienced snowfall
Snowfall was limited, but dramatic, in the north-west:
- Tabuk – the most reliable spot for snow
- Jabal al-Lawz – mountain views with white caps
- Al Jawf – occasional flurries
- Surrounding desert plains briefly blanketed in white
Best time to visit Saudi Arabia for snowfall
Snow isn’t guaranteed, but your best bet is:
- Late December to February
- After major cold-front alerts
- Short windows; sometimes just a day or two
Flexibility matters more than planning here.
How to reach snowfall spots in Sauda Arabia
Getting there is surprisingly easy:
- Fly into Tabuk Airport via Riyadh or Jeddah
- Hire a car for mountain areas
- Join local winter tours if roads are icy
- Stick to daylight travel
Tips for travellers heading to snowfall spots of Saudi Arabia
A few things worth knowing:
- Pack layers — desert cold hits hard
- Check weather updates daily
- Don’t expect ski-resort infrastructure
- Respect local customs while exploring
- Snow melts fast — timing is everything
Snow in Saudi Arabia is about catching a moment most travellers never think to look for. And when the desert turns white, it’s simply unforgettable.
