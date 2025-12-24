Advertisement
Saudi Arabia snowfall: Where it snowed, how to reach the spots, and travel tips

Snowfall in Saudi Arabia is rare but real. From desert landscapes turning white to travel tips and routes, here’s what visitors need to know about this winter surprise.

Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Saudi Arabia isn’t usually on anyone’s winter wishlist. Sun, sand, and heatwaves are usually the keywords that come to mind when one thinks of the Middle Eastern country. Snowfall? Not so much. And yet, every once in a while, nature flips the script in the most unexpected way.

When snow dusted parts of Saudi Arabia, it turned quiet desert regions into bucket-list curiosities. If you’re curious about chasing this rare winter moment, here’s how it all comes together.

Rare snowfall blankets parts of northern Saudi Arabia, transforming desert landscapes into an unexpected winter spectacle.

Why did snowfall happen in Saudi Arabia, a desert country?

A mix of unusual weather patterns made this possible:

  • A strong cold air system pushed down from Europe and Central Asia
  • Moisture-laden clouds met freezing temperatures
  • High-altitude landscapes allowed snow to settle
  • Winter nights dropped well below seasonal averages
  • Desert climates swing fast — hot days, freezing nights

Places in Saudi Arabia that experienced snowfall

Snowfall was limited, but dramatic, in the north-west:

  • Tabuk – the most reliable spot for snow
  • Jabal al-Lawz – mountain views with white caps
  • Al Jawf – occasional flurries
  • Surrounding desert plains briefly blanketed in white

Best time to visit Saudi Arabia for snowfall

Snow isn’t guaranteed, but your best bet is:

  • Late December to February
  • After major cold-front alerts
  • Short windows; sometimes just a day or two

Flexibility matters more than planning here.

How to reach snowfall spots in Sauda Arabia

Getting there is surprisingly easy:

  • Fly into Tabuk Airport via Riyadh or Jeddah
  • Hire a car for mountain areas
  • Join local winter tours if roads are icy
  • Stick to daylight travel

Tips for travellers heading to snowfall spots of Saudi Arabia

A few things worth knowing:

  • Pack layers — desert cold hits hard
  • Check weather updates daily
  • Don’t expect ski-resort infrastructure
  • Respect local customs while exploring
  • Snow melts fast — timing is everything

Snow in Saudi Arabia is about catching a moment most travellers never think to look for. And when the desert turns white, it’s simply unforgettable.

