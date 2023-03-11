Saint John College to Poiya Ghat: Five most haunted places in Agra

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five most haunted places in Agra

Agra is a popular tourist destination and home to the Taj Mahal. But the city also has several historical sites, forts, and palaces that have been left empty for many years.

Haunting places are enriched with fear, mystery and tragic pasts and interesting history. Here are five places which are frequently characterised by a glimpse of a ghostly figure wandering down a haunted hallway, and weird sounds such as howling, eerie voices in a deserted room.

These 5 ominous places are known to be haunted for various reasons and is believed to send chills down your spine, making them a must-visit destination.

Agra Fort

Agra Fort is a spooky place built between 1567 and 1573. It has a history of the Mughals' rise and collapse, along with numerous deaths during the war. Several spots were allegedly developed using witchcraft, tantra, and demonic spells. The old Akbari Mahal, its baolies, gloomy rooms, and the hanging (Fansi Ghar) are thought to be the most haunted locations.

Saint John College

The college was built in the British Empire in 1850 and is renowned for its long history of teaching and breaking records. Students have also committed suicide here. People believe that the building is home to mystical forces, such as shadowy figures moving around and whistling in the gallery.

Poiya Ghat

This ghat and its surroundings were thought to be full of strange activities. Located in the Dayalbagh neighbourhood, it is a quiet and isolated place with a working crematorium. It is feared for a paranormal presence, and people refuse to enter at night.

Budia ka Tal:

Also known as Bodhi Tal, it is located along the Agra-Kanpur National Highway and is known for its connection to Buddhism. It was built by Khawaja Etmad Khan, a courtier of Akbar. The octagonal palace is surrounded by a pond. People have seen ghostly activity in a desolate palace, heard screaming, and witnessed flames in the water.

Tomb of Khandari Begum:

Khandari Begum was Shahjahan's first bride, and she was jealous of Mumtaz. The Tomb of Khandari Begum is located next to the Sandali Mosque (near the Taj's East Gate) with black cats and is believed to have some supernatural activity.

