Ranbir-Alia planning honeymoon in South Africa? Here’s what you can do on holiday to Rainbow Nation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

If reports are to be believed, the countdown to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has begun, and fans can't keep calm! There is also a lot of buzz around their impending honeymoon. After apparently falling in love with African safaris during the New Year, the couple is rumoured to have booked their tickets to the splendid Rainbow Nation for a romantic getaway post the wedding this week.

If you are inspired by the couple and are wondering what to do when on honeymoon in South Africa, we’re here to help! Would you rather watch the sunset on the beautiful coastline that stretches for about 3750 kilometres in total, or spend nights getting to know each better in the magnificent and royal national parks of the Rainbow Nation? Would you rather devote time in a boutique bedroom on a rocky outcrop with your partner – with no walls or a night under the starlit skies with all the comforts of a suite? Or, looking out of the cage into the deep blue sea to view a shark emerging from the murky depths?

A South African style romantic vacation can be as laid-back or as active, as you would like it to be. You can go on a safari, indulge in adventure activities, enjoy a city break, relax by the beach or sample delicious food and wine. Breathtaking landscapes, awe-inspiring wildlife, warm local hospitality, rich history and culture come together to weave unforgettable memories. There is the formidable and astoundingly beautiful Drakensberg Mountain Range in KwaZulu-Natal – as well as the wild stretches of bushveld in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West provinces. The Free State offers big skies and homegrown hospitality and the Northern Cape's mesmerizing lunar landscapes offer a new way to interpret romance.

Read on to seek expert-recommended honeymoon ideas in South Africa:

Overnight at a Luxury Game Reserve: There is nothing quite as stirring as the sight of a lion, elephant or rhino roaming free in the bush; as haunting as the sound of a hyena laughing in the dead of night; as electrifying as the tension one feels when following spoor along a dry riverbed. This is what makes the Game Reserve experience so memorable. Day and night safaris in open safari vehicles, led by highly trained Game Rangers and qualified Trackers, follow the animals on and off-road, deep into the heart of the wild African bushveld. The quaint, luxurious properties offered by these reserves are only an added bonus!

Cuddle by Coffee Bay: Nestled within the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape Province is Coffee Bay – a beautiful coastal town that draws in enormous interest from visitors due to its unspoilt beaches and rich, traditional Xhosa lifestyle. The Coffee Bay is also widely known for the Hole in the Wall, a geographical marvel that rests within its gates. It is an offshore stack of rock through which the elements have eroded a hole; this hole amplifies the sound of the waves onto the rock, inspiring the local Xhosa people to name it esiKhaleni which means ‘place of sound’.

Explore Winelands by the Moonlight: Experience the cape winelands from a completely different perspective lit by moonlight! A trail by moonlight on horseback will take you back in time and offer a truly magical experience in the Witzenberg Valley. Just 90 minutes from Cape Town, away from city, lights, and pollution – you will be blown away by the brightness of the moon and be fascinated by your very own moon shadow.

Live it up in East London: A contemporary setting and a laidback charm gives East London a distinctive identity. Well-travelled Indians would appreciate this picturesque city, still untouched by tourist commercialization as the perfect solution for leisurely vacations clubbed with a variety of adventure experiences in very untouched natural settings. East London is also one of the few places where one can see the White Lion at the Inkwenkezi National Park.

Hot Air Ballooning in Gauteng: You rise ever so slowly into the sky and drift gently in the wind. A hot air ballooning adventure is a low-anxiety adventure which will take you to an emotional high as you look down like a bird in flight at the landscape that unravels below. And tradition requires that a hot air balloon flight ends with a toast of sparkling wine. Say cheers to a good time!