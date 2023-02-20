Pooja Singh shares her experience on how traveling transformed her life 360 degrees

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pooja Singh shares her experience about traveling

How many of you have the guts to quit a handsome job in favour of self-discovery? Most of us are satisfied just sitting at our desks all day and working on a laptop in a cubicle, but not Pooja Singh. She gave up her corporate career to become a travel blogger and started her career in traveling. Recently, Pooja Singh shared her her story of “How travel changed my life for the better” and grabbed many eyes.

The now travel blogger and Tedx speaker shared how as a finance professional, she quit her job to pursue travel full-time and then she has started to see travel as a life-changer. She used it as an opportunity to start a career in traveling only. Her story is one of pure wanderlust, a strong desire to see what lies beyond the things she knows.

Pooja is now a proud entrepreneur who serves as the director & co-founder of a travel company ‘Ridingsolo’ and founder of a hostel chain "All Terrain Stay" also known as ATS. Her passion for trvaelling also led her to opening an NGO, "Bhraman Foundation" so poor children can see new places and learn from newer experiences.

On the other hand, solo travel for most women is still a distant dream. But Pooja Singh is not only living her dreams but is also inspiring other females to do the same. Quite often she motivates and sponsors female travelers to travel solo through her company.

While sharing her journey, Pooja accepts the fact that initially travelling was only a way to escape from a mundane life being spent behind the computer screen but now the meaning of travel for her has completely changed. Traveling not only makes you explore places but also helps you explore different cultures, values, lifestyle and language of love that develops a sense of empathy in you and makes you a complete new individual. It lets you see the world and people from the same lenses and will teach you to rise above the petty mindset of discrimination.

Read More Travel News