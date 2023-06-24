PM Modi to visit Al-Hakim mosque in Cairo: Top 5 destinations to explore if you are planning to visit Egypt

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Beautiful destinations to explore if you are planning to visit Egypt.

After the US state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be next visiting Egypt on June 25 and one of his main stops is the Al-Hakin Mosque in Cairo. This mosque is one of the most important religious sites in all of Egypt, and the visit from our Prime Minister is a great honour for the country. But it’s not just the Al-Hakin Mosque that’s worth visiting when you are in Egypt. There are many beautiful and interesting destinations that you can explore during your visit. Here are the top five beautiful destinations that you won’t want to miss if you’re planning to visit Egypt.

Pyramids of Giza

The Pyramids of Giza are a must-visit when you are in Egypt as these ancient structures are some of the oldest monuments in the world and have remained largely intact for thousands of years. The Great Pyramid of Giza is the largest and oldest of these structures, standing at an impressive height of over 140m. It is estimated that it took over 20 years to build this monolithic structure, and it remains an awe-inspiring sight today.

Luxor Temple

The Temple of Luxor is one of the most impressive temples in all of Egypt and has been standing since around 1300 BC. This temple was built to honour the gods Amun-Ra, Mut, and Khonsu, and it has become a major tourist attraction in Egypt. The Temple of Luxor boasts an impressive sphinx avenue as well as a grand entrance hall, which leads to a courtyard and several other chambers. You can also find hieroglyphics on the walls, which offer insight into ancient Egyptian life.

Aswan

Aswan is one of Egypt’s most beautiful cities and is known for its stunning scenery and picturesque view of the Nile River. Here, you can take a cruise down the river or explore some of the many ancient ruins that are located throughout the city. Aswan also offers plenty of cultural attractions such as temples and tombs. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and shops where you can experience some local flavour as well as pick up souvenirs to bring back home with you.

Siwa Oasis

Siwa Oasis is located in western Egypt and is known for its stunning natural beauty and tranquillity. The oasis was once home to an ancient Arabian tribe known as the Amazigh people, and many ruins from this era still remain in Siwa today. When you visit Siwa Oasis, you can explore some of these ruins or take in its unique landscapes, which include salt lakes, sand dunes, lush palm groves, hot springs, and more.

Alexandria

Alexandria is the largest seaport in Egypt and has been an important cultural centre for centuries due to its strategic location on the Mediterranean Sea. Here, you can explore some beautiful historic sites such as Cleopatra’s Palace or visit one of Alexandria’s many museums or galleries. Alexandria also offers plenty of nightlife options such as bars and clubs as well as excellent restaurants that serve some amazing local cuisine.

These are just a few of the beautiful destinations that you won’t want to miss when you visit Egypt. Be sure to get out there and explore all that this incredible country has to offer!

