PM Modi announces Surha Tal as India's 100th Ramsar site: Here's the complete list of all 100 sites

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary, popularly known as Surha Tal in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site. Sharing the news on X, the Prime Minister described the achievement as an important milestone in the country's efforts to protect wetlands and preserve biodiversity.

In his post, Modi highlighted the ecological importance of the wetland, noting that it attracts a large number of migratory and resident birds. He also pointed to the role of community participation, scientific interventions, innovation and public awareness in strengthening conservation efforts over the years.

The announcement has also prompted a broader conversation about Ramsar sites themselves. What are they? Why are they important? And how did a wetland conservation treaty signed more than five decades ago become a global benchmark for environmental protection?

What is a Ramsar site?

The term comes up frequently whenever a wetland receives international recognition, but many people are unfamiliar with what it actually means.

In simple terms, a Ramsar site is a wetland that has been recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. These wetlands can take many forms. Lakes, marshes, floodplains, mangroves, lagoons, estuaries and even certain coastal ecosystems can all qualify if they meet specific ecological criteria.

Not every wetland receives the designation. A site is generally selected because it supports biodiversity, provides habitat for important plant and animal species, plays a role in maintaining ecological balance or serves as a critical stopover for migratory birds.

The idea is not just to recognise these places, but also to encourage their conservation and sustainable use so that they continue supporting both wildlife and local communities.

Why is it called "Ramsar"?

The name often surprises people because it is not an acronym.

It comes from Ramsar, a city in Iran located along the Caspian Sea. Representatives from several countries gathered there in 1971 to adopt the Convention on Wetlands, which later became known simply as the Ramsar Convention.

The agreement was formally adopted on February 2, 1971. That date is now observed globally as World Wetlands Day each year.

India became a contracting party to the convention in 1982. Since then, the country's network of internationally recognised wetlands has steadily expanded. The inclusion of Surha Tal has now pushed that number into three figures for the first time.

Complete list of India's 100 Ramsar sites

S. No. Ramsar site State/UT 1 Kolleru Lake Andhra Pradesh 2 Deepor Beel Assam 3 Kabartal Wetland Bihar 4 Nagi Bird Sanctuary Bihar 5 Nakti Bird Sanctuary Bihar 6 Gokul Jalashay Bihar 7 Udaypur Jheel Bihar 8 Gogabil Lake Bihar 9 Kopra Jalashay Chhattisgarh 10 Nalsarovar Gujarat 11 Wadhvana Wetland Gujarat 12 Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary Gujarat 13 Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary Gujarat 14 Chhari Dhand Gujarat 15 Nanda Lake Goa 16 Sultanpur National Park Haryana 17 Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary Haryana 18 Pong Dam Lake Himachal Pradesh 19 Chandertal Wetland Himachal Pradesh 20 Renuka Wetland Himachal Pradesh 21 Wular Lake Jammu and Kashmir 22 Surinsar-Mansar Lakes Jammu and Kashmir 23 Hokera Wetland Jammu and Kashmir 24 Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve Jammu and Kashmir 25 Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve Jammu and Kashmir 26 Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary Jharkhand 27 Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary Karnataka 28 Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve Karnataka 29 Aghanashini Estuary Karnataka 30 Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve Karnataka 31 Asthamudi Wetland Kerala 32 Sasthamkotta Lake Kerala 33 Vembanad Kol Wetland Kerala 34 Tso Kar Wetland Complex Ladakh 35 Tsomoriri Lake Ladakh 36 Bhoj Wetlands Madhya Pradesh 37 Sirpur Wetland Madhya Pradesh 38 Sakhya Sagar Madhya Pradesh 39 Yashwant Sagar Madhya Pradesh 40 Tawa Reservoir Madhya Pradesh 41 Nandur Madhameshwar Maharashtra 42 Lonar Lake Maharashtra 43 Thane Creek Maharashtra 44 Loktak Lake Manipur 45 Pala Wetland Mizoram 46 Chilika Lake Odisha 47 Bhitarkanika Mangroves Odisha 48 Satkosia Gorge Odisha 49 Tampara Lake Odisha 50 Hirakud Reservoir Odisha 51 Ansupa Lake Odisha 52 Harike Lake Punjab 53 Kanjli Lake Punjab 54 Ropar Lake Punjab 55 Beas Conservation Reserve Punjab 56 Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve Punjab 57 Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary Punjab 58 Keoladeo Ghana National Park Rajasthan 59 Sambhar Lake Rajasthan 60 Menar Wetland Complex Rajasthan 61 Khichan Wetland Rajasthan 62 Siliserh Lake Rajasthan 63 Khacheopalri Wetland Sikkim 64 Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 65 Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 66 Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 67 Karikili Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 68 Pichavaram Mangrove Tamil Nadu 69 Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest Tamil Nadu 70 Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve Tamil Nadu 71 Vembannur Wetland Complex Tamil Nadu 72 Vellode Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 73 Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 74 Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 75 Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex Tamil Nadu 76 Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 77 Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 78 Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 79 Longwood Shola Reserve Forest Tamil Nadu 80 Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 81 Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 82 Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 83 Therthangal Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 84 Rudrasagar Lake Tripura 85 Upper Ganga River Uttar Pradesh 86 Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh 87 Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh 88 Saman Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh 89 Samaspur Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh 90 Sandi Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh 91 Sarsai Nawar Jheel Uttar Pradesh 92 Sur Sarovar Uttar Pradesh 93 Haiderpur Wetland Uttar Pradesh 94 Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh 95 Patna Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh 96 Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh 97 Asan Conservation Reserve Uttarakhand 98 East Calcutta Wetlands West Bengal 99 Sundarban Wetland West Bengal 100 Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) Uttar Pradesh

India's Ramsar network today stretches from high-altitude Himalayan wetlands and freshwater lakes to mangrove ecosystems, coastal lagoons and bird sanctuaries spread across the country.

The milestone of 100 Ramsar sites is significant not only because of the number itself, but because it highlights the growing recognition of wetlands as ecosystems that support biodiversity, strengthen water security and sustain millions of livelihoods. As conservation efforts continue, the challenge now lies in ensuring that these internationally recognised wetlands remain healthy and protected for future generations.