PM Modi announces Surha Tal as India's 100th Ramsar site: Here's the complete list of all 100 sites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary, popularly known as Surha Tal in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site. Sharing the news on X, the Prime Minister described the achievement as an important milestone in the country's efforts to protect wetlands and preserve biodiversity.
In his post, Modi highlighted the ecological importance of the wetland, noting that it attracts a large number of migratory and resident birds. He also pointed to the role of community participation, scientific interventions, innovation and public awareness in strengthening conservation efforts over the years.
The announcement has also prompted a broader conversation about Ramsar sites themselves. What are they? Why are they important? And how did a wetland conservation treaty signed more than five decades ago become a global benchmark for environmental protection?
What is a Ramsar site?
The term comes up frequently whenever a wetland receives international recognition, but many people are unfamiliar with what it actually means.
In simple terms, a Ramsar site is a wetland that has been recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. These wetlands can take many forms. Lakes, marshes, floodplains, mangroves, lagoons, estuaries and even certain coastal ecosystems can all qualify if they meet specific ecological criteria.
Not every wetland receives the designation. A site is generally selected because it supports biodiversity, provides habitat for important plant and animal species, plays a role in maintaining ecological balance or serves as a critical stopover for migratory birds.
The idea is not just to recognise these places, but also to encourage their conservation and sustainable use so that they continue supporting both wildlife and local communities.
Why is it called "Ramsar"?
The name often surprises people because it is not an acronym.
It comes from Ramsar, a city in Iran located along the Caspian Sea. Representatives from several countries gathered there in 1971 to adopt the Convention on Wetlands, which later became known simply as the Ramsar Convention.
The agreement was formally adopted on February 2, 1971. That date is now observed globally as World Wetlands Day each year.
India became a contracting party to the convention in 1982. Since then, the country's network of internationally recognised wetlands has steadily expanded. The inclusion of Surha Tal has now pushed that number into three figures for the first time.
Complete list of India's 100 Ramsar sites
|S. No.
|Ramsar site
|State/UT
|1
|Kolleru Lake
|Andhra Pradesh
|2
|Deepor Beel
|Assam
|3
|Kabartal Wetland
|Bihar
|4
|Nagi Bird Sanctuary
|Bihar
|5
|Nakti Bird Sanctuary
|Bihar
|6
|Gokul Jalashay
|Bihar
|7
|Udaypur Jheel
|Bihar
|8
|Gogabil Lake
|Bihar
|9
|Kopra Jalashay
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|Nalsarovar
|Gujarat
|11
|Wadhvana Wetland
|Gujarat
|12
|Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary
|Gujarat
|13
|Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary
|Gujarat
|14
|Chhari Dhand
|Gujarat
|15
|Nanda Lake
|Goa
|16
|Sultanpur National Park
|Haryana
|17
|Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary
|Haryana
|18
|Pong Dam Lake
|Himachal Pradesh
|19
|Chandertal Wetland
|Himachal Pradesh
|20
|Renuka Wetland
|Himachal Pradesh
|21
|Wular Lake
|Jammu and Kashmir
|22
|Surinsar-Mansar Lakes
|Jammu and Kashmir
|23
|Hokera Wetland
|Jammu and Kashmir
|24
|Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve
|Jammu and Kashmir
|25
|Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26
|Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary
|Jharkhand
|27
|Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
|Karnataka
|28
|Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve
|Karnataka
|29
|Aghanashini Estuary
|Karnataka
|30
|Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve
|Karnataka
|31
|Asthamudi Wetland
|Kerala
|32
|Sasthamkotta Lake
|Kerala
|33
|Vembanad Kol Wetland
|Kerala
|34
|Tso Kar Wetland Complex
|Ladakh
|35
|Tsomoriri Lake
|Ladakh
|36
|Bhoj Wetlands
|Madhya Pradesh
|37
|Sirpur Wetland
|Madhya Pradesh
|38
|Sakhya Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|39
|Yashwant Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|40
|Tawa Reservoir
|Madhya Pradesh
|41
|Nandur Madhameshwar
|Maharashtra
|42
|Lonar Lake
|Maharashtra
|43
|Thane Creek
|Maharashtra
|44
|Loktak Lake
|Manipur
|45
|Pala Wetland
|Mizoram
|46
|Chilika Lake
|Odisha
|47
|Bhitarkanika Mangroves
|Odisha
|48
|Satkosia Gorge
|Odisha
|49
|Tampara Lake
|Odisha
|50
|Hirakud Reservoir
|Odisha
|51
|Ansupa Lake
|Odisha
|52
|Harike Lake
|Punjab
|53
|Kanjli Lake
|Punjab
|54
|Ropar Lake
|Punjab
|55
|Beas Conservation Reserve
|Punjab
|56
|Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve
|Punjab
|57
|Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary
|Punjab
|58
|Keoladeo Ghana National Park
|Rajasthan
|59
|Sambhar Lake
|Rajasthan
|60
|Menar Wetland Complex
|Rajasthan
|61
|Khichan Wetland
|Rajasthan
|62
|Siliserh Lake
|Rajasthan
|63
|Khacheopalri Wetland
|Sikkim
|64
|Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|65
|Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|66
|Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|67
|Karikili Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|68
|Pichavaram Mangrove
|Tamil Nadu
|69
|Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest
|Tamil Nadu
|70
|Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve
|Tamil Nadu
|71
|Vembannur Wetland Complex
|Tamil Nadu
|72
|Vellode Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|73
|Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|74
|Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|75
|Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex
|Tamil Nadu
|76
|Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|77
|Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|78
|Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|79
|Longwood Shola Reserve Forest
|Tamil Nadu
|80
|Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|81
|Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|82
|Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|83
|Therthangal Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|84
|Rudrasagar Lake
|Tripura
|85
|Upper Ganga River
|Uttar Pradesh
|86
|Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|87
|Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|88
|Saman Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|89
|Samaspur Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|90
|Sandi Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|91
|Sarsai Nawar Jheel
|Uttar Pradesh
|92
|Sur Sarovar
|Uttar Pradesh
|93
|Haiderpur Wetland
|Uttar Pradesh
|94
|Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|95
|Patna Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|96
|Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|97
|Asan Conservation Reserve
|Uttarakhand
|98
|East Calcutta Wetlands
|West Bengal
|99
|Sundarban Wetland
|West Bengal
|100
|Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal)
|Uttar Pradesh
India's Ramsar network today stretches from high-altitude Himalayan wetlands and freshwater lakes to mangrove ecosystems, coastal lagoons and bird sanctuaries spread across the country.
The milestone of 100 Ramsar sites is significant not only because of the number itself, but because it highlights the growing recognition of wetlands as ecosystems that support biodiversity, strengthen water security and sustain millions of livelihoods. As conservation efforts continue, the challenge now lies in ensuring that these internationally recognised wetlands remain healthy and protected for future generations.