June 5, 2026
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  4. PM Modi announces Surha Tal as India's 100th Ramsar site: Here's the complete list of all 100 sites

PM Modi announces Surha Tal as India's 100th Ramsar site: Here's the complete list of all 100 sites

Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByAmman Khurana  
Published: ,Updated:

India has reached a major environmental milestone with the designation of Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Uttar Pradesh as the country's 100th Ramsar site. Here's what Ramsar sites are, why they matter, and the complete list of India's internationally recognised wetlands.

Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary, popularly known as Surha Tal in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site.
Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary, popularly known as Surha Tal in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site. Image Source : PTI, X/Narendramodi
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary, popularly known as Surha Tal in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, has been designated as India's 100th Ramsar site. Sharing the news on X, the Prime Minister described the achievement as an important milestone in the country's efforts to protect wetlands and preserve biodiversity.

In his post, Modi highlighted the ecological importance of the wetland, noting that it attracts a large number of migratory and resident birds. He also pointed to the role of community participation, scientific interventions, innovation and public awareness in strengthening conservation efforts over the years.

The announcement has also prompted a broader conversation about Ramsar sites themselves. What are they? Why are they important? And how did a wetland conservation treaty signed more than five decades ago become a global benchmark for environmental protection?

What is a Ramsar site?

The term comes up frequently whenever a wetland receives international recognition, but many people are unfamiliar with what it actually means.

In simple terms, a Ramsar site is a wetland that has been recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. These wetlands can take many forms. Lakes, marshes, floodplains, mangroves, lagoons, estuaries and even certain coastal ecosystems can all qualify if they meet specific ecological criteria.

Not every wetland receives the designation. A site is generally selected because it supports biodiversity, provides habitat for important plant and animal species, plays a role in maintaining ecological balance or serves as a critical stopover for migratory birds.

The idea is not just to recognise these places, but also to encourage their conservation and sustainable use so that they continue supporting both wildlife and local communities.

Why is it called "Ramsar"?

The name often surprises people because it is not an acronym.

It comes from Ramsar, a city in Iran located along the Caspian Sea. Representatives from several countries gathered there in 1971 to adopt the Convention on Wetlands, which later became known simply as the Ramsar Convention.

The agreement was formally adopted on February 2, 1971. That date is now observed globally as World Wetlands Day each year.

India became a contracting party to the convention in 1982. Since then, the country's network of internationally recognised wetlands has steadily expanded. The inclusion of Surha Tal has now pushed that number into three figures for the first time.

Complete list of India's 100 Ramsar sites

S. No. Ramsar site State/UT
1 Kolleru Lake Andhra Pradesh
2 Deepor Beel Assam
3 Kabartal Wetland Bihar
4 Nagi Bird Sanctuary Bihar
5 Nakti Bird Sanctuary Bihar
6 Gokul Jalashay Bihar
7 Udaypur Jheel Bihar
8 Gogabil Lake Bihar
9 Kopra Jalashay Chhattisgarh
10 Nalsarovar Gujarat
11 Wadhvana Wetland Gujarat
12 Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary Gujarat
13 Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary Gujarat
14 Chhari Dhand Gujarat
15 Nanda Lake Goa
16 Sultanpur National Park Haryana
17 Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary Haryana
18 Pong Dam Lake Himachal Pradesh
19 Chandertal Wetland Himachal Pradesh
20 Renuka Wetland Himachal Pradesh
21 Wular Lake Jammu and Kashmir
22 Surinsar-Mansar Lakes Jammu and Kashmir
23 Hokera Wetland Jammu and Kashmir
24 Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve Jammu and Kashmir
25 Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve Jammu and Kashmir
26 Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary Jharkhand
27 Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary Karnataka
28 Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve Karnataka
29 Aghanashini Estuary Karnataka
30 Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve Karnataka
31 Asthamudi Wetland Kerala
32 Sasthamkotta Lake Kerala
33 Vembanad Kol Wetland Kerala
34 Tso Kar Wetland Complex Ladakh
35 Tsomoriri Lake Ladakh
36 Bhoj Wetlands Madhya Pradesh
37 Sirpur Wetland Madhya Pradesh
38 Sakhya Sagar Madhya Pradesh
39 Yashwant Sagar Madhya Pradesh
40 Tawa Reservoir Madhya Pradesh
41 Nandur Madhameshwar Maharashtra
42 Lonar Lake Maharashtra
43 Thane Creek Maharashtra
44 Loktak Lake Manipur
45 Pala Wetland Mizoram
46 Chilika Lake Odisha
47 Bhitarkanika Mangroves Odisha
48 Satkosia Gorge Odisha
49 Tampara Lake Odisha
50 Hirakud Reservoir Odisha
51 Ansupa Lake Odisha
52 Harike Lake Punjab
53 Kanjli Lake Punjab
54 Ropar Lake Punjab
55 Beas Conservation Reserve Punjab
56 Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve Punjab
57 Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary Punjab
58 Keoladeo Ghana National Park Rajasthan
59 Sambhar Lake Rajasthan
60 Menar Wetland Complex Rajasthan
61 Khichan Wetland Rajasthan
62 Siliserh Lake Rajasthan
63 Khacheopalri Wetland Sikkim
64 Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
65 Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
66 Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
67 Karikili Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
68 Pichavaram Mangrove Tamil Nadu
69 Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest Tamil Nadu
70 Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve Tamil Nadu
71 Vembannur Wetland Complex Tamil Nadu
72 Vellode Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
73 Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
74 Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
75 Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex Tamil Nadu
76 Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
77 Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
78 Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
79 Longwood Shola Reserve Forest Tamil Nadu
80 Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
81 Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
82 Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
83 Therthangal Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
84 Rudrasagar Lake Tripura
85 Upper Ganga River Uttar Pradesh
86 Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
87 Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
88 Saman Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
89 Samaspur Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
90 Sandi Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
91 Sarsai Nawar Jheel Uttar Pradesh
92 Sur Sarovar Uttar Pradesh
93 Haiderpur Wetland Uttar Pradesh
94 Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
95 Patna Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
96 Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
97 Asan Conservation Reserve Uttarakhand
98 East Calcutta Wetlands West Bengal
99 Sundarban Wetland West Bengal
100 Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) Uttar Pradesh

India's Ramsar network today stretches from high-altitude Himalayan wetlands and freshwater lakes to mangrove ecosystems, coastal lagoons and bird sanctuaries spread across the country.

The milestone of 100 Ramsar sites is significant not only because of the number itself, but because it highlights the growing recognition of wetlands as ecosystems that support biodiversity, strengthen water security and sustain millions of livelihoods. As conservation efforts continue, the challenge now lies in ensuring that these internationally recognised wetlands remain healthy and protected for future generations.

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