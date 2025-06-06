Planning to travel from Delhi to Srinagar? Know train options for a hassle-free journey Plan your Delhi to Srinagar trip with ease! Know the best train options for a hassle-free journey and make your travel experience smooth and enjoyable. Get the latest train schedules and book your tickets now.

Indian Railways launches the Vande Bharat Express service between Katra and Srinagar. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this train is now officially ready to serve the public, with operations set to begin on June 7. The Vande Bharat Express running on this route has been specially designed to handle extreme weather conditions, including temperatures as low as -15°C. What’s more, it will travel over the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, making it a scenic and engineering marvel. Initially, two Vande Bharat trains will operate on the Katra-Srinagar route.

But what if you are planning a stress-free journey from Delhi to Srinagar? Here's a simple guide to help you plan your trip and understand your train options for a hassle-free journey. Or, if you want to head straight to Srinagar from Delhi, know which trains can connect you directly, including the Vande Bharat Express.

How to travel from Delhi to Srinagar by train?

While Srinagar does not yet have a direct rail connection, you can easily travel by train to Jammu Tawi, the nearest major railway station. Jammu Tawi is around 270 km away from Srinagar and is well-connected to Delhi. From Jammu Tawi, you can take a bus or hire a taxi to complete the remaining journey to Srinagar. Also, there are several trains that connect you from Delhi to Katra-Srinagar, such as the Vande Bharat Express.

Connecting trains from Delhi to Srinagar

​1. Shrishakti Express

Departure from Delhi: 7:05 PM

Arrival at Katra: 5:40 AM

You can catch the 8:10 AM Vande Bharat Express from Katra.

2. Vande Bharat Express (Delhi to Katra)

Departure from Delhi: 2:15 PM

Arrival at Katra: 2:15 PM (next day)

From here, you can board the 2:55 PM Vande Bharat Express to Srinagar.

3. Uttam Sampark Kranti Express

Departure from Delhi: 8:50 PM

Arrival at Katra: 7:55 AM

You can then take the 8:10 AM Vande Bharat Express from Katra.

4. Jammu Mail

Departure from Delhi: 9:30 PM

Arrival at Katra: 9:15 AM

The afternoon Vande Bharat Express is an ideal connection.

5. Himsagar Express

Departure from Delhi: 9:30 PM

Arrival at Katra: 10:45 AM

This gives you enough time to catch the afternoon Vande Bharat Express.

5. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Arrival at Katra: 10:45 AM

You can then take the afternoon Vande Bharat Express.

6. Katra Weekly Express

Arrival at Katra: 1:30 PM

Perfect timing to catch the afternoon train to Srinagar.

7. Jhelum Express

Arrival at Katra: 9:45 AM

Connect easily to the 2:55 PM Vande Bharat Express.

8. Galta Dham Puja Express

Arrival at Katra: 7:30 AM

You'll be able to take the 8:10 AM Vande Bharat Express to Srinagar.

These trains will help you easily connect with the Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Srinagar, making your journey more convenient and comfortable.

What is the timing of the Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat train?

The Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express currently operates with two daily services. The first train departs from Katra at 8:10 AM and arrives in Srinagar at 11:08 AM, running six days a week, except on Tuesdays. The second service departs from Katra at 2:55 PM and reaches Srinagar at 5:53 PM.

What is the fare from Katra to Srinagar?

As for the fare, the chair car fare for the morning Vande Bharat service is set at ₹715, while the executive class fare is ₹1320. For the afternoon train, the chair car fare is ₹880, and the executive class fare is ₹1515.

Pack your bags, grab your tickets, and get ready to experience one of the most picturesque regions in India. Happy travels!

