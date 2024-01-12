Planning a trip to Lakshadweep? Here's how to travel, ticket prices, places to visit and other details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Plan your Lakshadweep trip

Lakshadweep, a tropical archipelago consisting of 36 islands, has recently gained global attention in the media as a popular tourist destination after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted enjoying snorkelling in one of its numerous lagoons. With its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and abundant marine life, Lakshadweep offers a serene and unforgettable experience for travellers. If you're considering a trip to this enchanting Union Territory, this comprehensive guide will provide you with all the information you need to plan your visit.

Lakshadweep, located in the Laccadive Sea off the Malabar coast in India, is the country's smallest Union Territory. The archipelago is made up of 36 islands, including 12 atolls and three reefs. However, it's important to note that not all of these islands are populated, and only a few are accessible to visitors. The top destinations in Lakshadweep include Minicoy Island, Kalpeni Islands, Kadmat Islands, Bangaram Island, and Thinnakara Island.

How to reach Lakshadweep

To access Lakshadweep, Kochi is the main gateway since the Union Territory has only one airport situated on Agatti Island. You can choose between flights and ships from Kochi to reach Lakshadweep. Let's explore these options in detail.

By Air: Lakshadweep can be reached by air from Kochi. The flight from Kochi to Agatti, the only island in Lakshadweep with an airstrip, takes approximately one hour and thirty minutes. Currently, Alliance Air is the only airline operating between Kochi and Agatti. Air tickets from major cities like Delhi or Mumbai to Kochi may cost around Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per person (one way).

By Ship: Another way to reach Lakshadweep is by sea. Seven passenger ships, namely MV Kavaratti, MV Arabian Sea, MV Lakshadweep Sea, MV Lagoon, MV Corals, MV Amindivi, and MV Minicoy, operate between Kochi and Lakshadweep islands. The journey by ship may take around 14 to 18 hours, depending on the chosen island. Ship tickets can be booked online through the official website of Lakshadweep Tourism.

Permits and Permissions:

Lakshadweep's ecological fragility and limited tourist infrastructure necessitate a special permit for entry. Indian citizens need to apply online at least 45 days in advance, submitting documents like a police clearance certificate and ID proofs. Foreign nationals require a valid Indian visa and permission from the Lakshadweep Administration.

Here's how you can obtain the necessary permit:

Online Applications:

If you're planning to obtain a permit for your visit, the easiest way to do it is through the ePermit portal. By creating an account, providing the required information, selecting the preferred island and travel dates, submitting necessary documents, and making the payment, visitors can conveniently obtain their permit. The permit is typically delivered via email 15 days before the scheduled trip.

Offline Applications:



Alternatively, applicants can download the application form from the Lakshadweep Administration website or obtain it from the District Collector's office in Kavaratti. To ensure that your request is processed, make sure to submit the form after filling it out and including all necessary documents to the Collector's office. Please note that the offline process may take longer, so it is advisable to plan well in advance.

Things to Do in Lakshadweep:

Lakshadweep offers a variety of activities and attractions that cater to different interests. Here are some of the must-try experiences:

Snorkelling at Agatti Island: Explore the vibrant underwater world of Lakshadweep by snorkelling in the pristine waters surrounding Agatti Island. Get up close to colourful coral reefs and a wide array of marine life.

Explore the vibrant underwater world of Lakshadweep by snorkelling in the pristine waters surrounding Agatti Island. Get up close to colourful coral reefs and a wide array of marine life. Scuba Diving at Kalpeni Island: For a more immersive experience, try scuba diving at Kalpeni Island. Discover the breathtaking beauty of the underwater landscape, encounter fascinating marine species, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

For a more immersive experience, try scuba diving at Kalpeni Island. Discover the breathtaking beauty of the underwater landscape, encounter fascinating marine species, and create memories that will last a lifetime. Explore the Architectural Wonders at Kalpeni Island: Kalpeni Island is not only known for its natural beauty but also for its architectural wonders. Visit the famous Kalpeni Mosque, an impressive structure that showcases the unique blend of indigenous and Arabian architectural styles.

Kalpeni Island is not only known for its natural beauty but also for its architectural wonders. Visit the famous Kalpeni Mosque, an impressive structure that showcases the unique blend of indigenous and Arabian architectural styles. Canoeing at Minicoy Island: Experience the thrill of canoeing through the turquoise waters surrounding Minicoy Island. Glide along the coastline, witness stunning vistas, and enjoy the tranquillity of the sea.

Experience the thrill of canoeing through the turquoise waters surrounding Minicoy Island. Glide along the coastline, witness stunning vistas, and enjoy the tranquillity of the sea. Fishing at Kadmat Island: Join a fishing tour at Kadmat Island and try your hand at catching your own dinner. Enjoy the thrill of reeling in fish while surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the island.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to visit Lakshadweep is from October to mid-May, as the weather is pleasant and ideal for outdoor activities. It's important to note that while the resorts in Lakshadweep are open throughout the year, commuting via ship can be difficult during the monsoon season, which lasts from mid-May to September.

Additional tips and information:

Here are some additional tips and information to keep in mind when planning your trip to Lakshadweep:

You will require a Protected Area Permit (PAP) to visit Lakshadweep. This permit can be obtained through the e-permit portal of the Lakshadweep Administration. The permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue, and the fee is Rs 300 per person.

Non-Indian visitors must also obtain a mandatory Rs 300 entry permit.

A Green Tax of Rs 300 per person is charged upon arrival at Agatti airport.

ATM and credit card facilities are limited in Lakshadweep, so it's advisable to carry enough cash.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan: Booking process, timings, how to reach and more