Planning a solo trip to beat the heat? Skip these overcrowded hill stations for a peaceful vacation

There is no experience that can compare to traveling alone. You get to be by yourself, explore the area on your own terms, and perhaps also learn more about your own self. It is an uplifting experience. Traveling alone delivers access to the world in ways that other forms of travel don't. It is a must mode of travel, at least some of the time. India, with its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse traditions, has long been a sought-after destination for travelers from around the world. However, with popularity comes overcrowding, and many once-tranquil tourist hotspots have become inundated with visitors, leaving little room for peace and serenity. If you're seeking a more peaceful vacation, it's wise to steer clear of these crowded tourist hotspots in India.

1. Shimla

Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations in North India, as well as the capital of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla is very popular all over the country for its Mall Road, Ridge, Toy Train, and beautiful colonial architecture. As beautiful as Shimla is, equally beautiful are the other hill stations around it. Be it cold weather or summer or another season, there is a huge crowd of tourists throughout the year.

2. Darjeeling

Darjeeling is a very beautiful hill station. This hill station is situated in the lap of the Kangchenjunga mountain range. This hill station located in West Bengal is more beautiful than Nainital and Shimla. Darjeeling is famous for its tea plantations. The scenic views are the scenic views amidst the tea estates. These tea gardens are on the other side of the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas.

3. Nainital

Nainital is a very good tourist destination. The lake to visit here, the temple of Mata Naina Devi, Naina Peak, Governor House, Tiffin Top, and Pandit G.B. Pant is a zoological park. All these are famous tourist places in India. Nainital is a very beautiful place in Uttarakhand and is also famous for its honeymoon spots among newcomers.

4. Ooty

Ooty, a city in the state of Tamil Nadu, is a mountainous hill station situated in the Nilgiri Hills. Once upon a time, its old name was Ootacamund and Udagamandalam. Situated on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, this city is a paradise for nature lovers. Ooty’s specialty is beautiful cottages, fenced flower gardens, thatched-roof churches, and botanical gardens.

5. Shillong

The spontaneous movement that nature deems fit is the specialty of Shillong Hill Station. Taking a light walk or driving slowly along the road along the Khasi Hills offers many glimpses of the valley and gives a clear perception of the beauty painted by nature in the capital city of Meghalaya.

