Best places near Pune for 1–2 day monsoon trips and weekend escapes Looking for a quick break? These places near Pune are perfect for a one-day or weekend trip—lush hills, forts, lakes and monsoon magic await.

If you live in Pune, you already know the city has its own charm! It is young, vibrant and full of history. But one of its best perks is: Maharashtra’s most stunning getaways are amazing close to Pune.

From misty hill stations to serene dams and heritage spots, Pune is surrounded by destinations that are perfect for a weekend escape. Such trips are best to clear your head and enjoy some personal time. Here are some of the best places to explore within driving distance.

Places to visit near Pune for a quick weekend getaway

Lonavala and Khandala – monsoon’s favourite twins

Just about 65 km from Pune, Lonavala and Khandala are the undisputed favourites. Known for their waterfalls, lush valleys, and the famous chikki, these hill stations come alive during the monsoon. Tiger’s Point, Bhushi Dam, and Karla Caves are must-visits.

Lavasa – a colourful lakeside escape

Around 60 km away, Lavasa was designed as a planned hill city, inspired by Portofino in Italy. Colourful houses, a calm lake promenade, and adventure sports make it an attractive weekend retreat. Boating on the lake and café-hopping are highlights here.

Panchgani – land of five hills near Mahabaleshwar

Nestled near Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani offers quieter charm. Table Land, one of the largest volcanic plateaus in Asia, gives breathtaking views of the valley. The town is also known for colonial-era boarding schools and serene walks.

Matheran – a unique car-free hill station

About 120 km from Pune, Matheran is unique because no cars are allowed here. You either walk, take a horse ride, or enjoy the toy train. With 30 viewpoints including Panorama Point and Echo Point, it’s a nature lover’s delight.

Sinhagad Fort – history, trekking and local food

If you don’t want to drive too far, Sinhagad Fort, just 35 km away, offers history, trekking, and great views of the Sahyadris. The fort is linked with the valour of Tanaji Malusare, a trusted general of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Don’t miss the local pithla-bhakri served at the top.

Mulshi Dam – a peaceful picnic by the waters

For those who love peace and quiet, Mulshi Dam is perfect. 45 km from Pune, the place is surrounded by forests and rolling hills. A picnic by the lake or staying in some eco-resort nearby might surely become a rejuvenating experience.

Bhimashankar – Jyotirlinga and wildlife sanctuary

Situated 110 km away, it is also a religious and natural hideout. The Ancient temple of Jyotirlinga attracts the devotees, while the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary harbours the very rare Indian giant squirrel. Many trekkers also enjoy a lovely trek through thick forests.

Mahabaleshwar – strawberries and misty valleys

A little further at about 120 km, Mahabaleshwar is famous for its cool climate, strawberry farms, and panoramic viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat and Wilson Point. A boat ride on Venna Lake and a stopover at Mapro Garden are unmissable.

Whether adventure, spirituality, or just fresh mountain air is involved, Pune definitely has a delectable choice so close. From ancient forts to the misty valleys, these places scream that a long vacation is not a necessary thing to recharge; just a weekend will do.