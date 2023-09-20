Passalacqua to Soneva Fushi: One Indian Hotel among World's Top 50 List | Check details

Are you looking for a luxurious getaway? You’re in luck! The world’s top 50 hotels list has recently been released, and you will find some of the best accommodations to lavish yourself with. Whether you are looking for a 5-star experience or a smaller boutique hotel with plenty of style, there’s something here for everyone. Lake Como's Passalacqua has been listed as the world's best hotel.
After a years-long restoration to its 18th-century building in Lake Como, the small, 4-room hotel was opened in June 2022. The owners of the hotel are Paolo, Antonella and Valentina De Santis. (For next summer's season the rates at Passalacqua start at around $1,800 per night.)
According to the NDTV reports, excited about receiving the top award, Valentina De Santis said, "If you can dream it, you can do it! Here we are!" She also added, "We don't have big shoulders behind us, and we still arrived here."
However, the landmark Indian hotel which has also secured its place among the world's top 50 list is The Oberoi Amarvilas Agra. It's the first Indian hotel to make it onto the world list of top 50 hotels. This five-star hotel is renowned for its luxurious amenities and impeccable service. It features two world-class restaurants, an opulent spa, and several swimming pools and gardens.
Let’s take a look at the top 50 hotels around the world.
1. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy
2. Rosewood Hong Kong
3. Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok
4. The Upper House, Hong Kong
5. Aman Tokyo
6. La Mamounia, Marrakesh, Morocco
7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
8. One & Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
9. Four Seasons Firenze, Italy
10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
11. Capella Bangkok (Nikka Best New Hotel Award)
12. The Calile, Brisbane
13. Chablé Yucatan, Chocolá, Mexico
14. Aman Venice
15. Singita Lodges Kruger National Park (Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award)
16. Claridge's, London
17. Raffles Singapore
18. Nihi Sumba, Indonesia
19. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico
20. La Sirenuse, Positano, Italy
21. Borgo Egnazia, Savalletri, Italy
22. The Connaught, London
23. Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco
24. Four Seasons Madrid
25. Aman New York
26. Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
27. Rosewood Sao Paolo
28. Capella Singapore
29. Le Bristol, Paris
30. Park Hyatt Kyoto
31. La Reserve, Paris
32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
33. Hotel du Cap Eden Roc, Antibes, France
34. Cheval Blanc, Paris
35. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens
36. Soneva Jani, Maldives
37. The Newt, Bruton, UK (Best Boutique Hotel Award)
38. Amangalla, Sri Lanka
39. Hoshinoya Tokyo
40. Desa Potato Head, Bali
41. Eden Rock, St. Barth
42. The Siam, Bangkok
43. Badrutt's Palace, St. Moritz, Switzerland
44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
45. Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India
46. Nomad London
47. The Savoy, London
48. Equinox New York
49. Six Senses Ibiza
50. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris
These are just some of the top 50 hotels around the world that will make your trip unforgettable! Now get ready to book your stay at one of these amazing properties!