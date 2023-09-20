Passalacqua to Soneva Fushi: One Indian Hotel among World's Top 50 List | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : 50 BEST SITE One Indian Hotel among World's Top 50 List.

Are you looking for a luxurious getaway? You’re in luck! The world’s top 50 hotels list has recently been released, and you will find some of the best accommodations to lavish yourself with. Whether you are looking for a 5-star experience or a smaller boutique hotel with plenty of style, there’s something here for everyone. Lake Como's Passalacqua has been listed as the world's best hotel.

After a years-long restoration to its 18th-century building in Lake Como, the small, 4-room hotel was opened in June 2022. The owners of the hotel are Paolo, Antonella and Valentina De Santis. (For next summer's season the rates at Passalacqua start at around $1,800 per night.)

According to the NDTV reports, excited about receiving the top award, Valentina De Santis said, "If you can dream it, you can do it! Here we are!" She also added, "We don't have big shoulders behind us, and we still arrived here."

However, the landmark Indian hotel which has also secured its place among the world's top 50 list is The Oberoi Amarvilas Agra. It's the first Indian hotel to make it onto the world list of top 50 hotels. This five-star hotel is renowned for its luxurious amenities and impeccable service. It features two world-class restaurants, an opulent spa, and several swimming pools and gardens.

Let’s take a look at the top 50 hotels around the world.

1. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy

2. Rosewood Hong Kong

3. Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok

4. The Upper House, Hong Kong

5. Aman Tokyo

6. La Mamounia, Marrakesh, Morocco

7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives

8. One & Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

9. Four Seasons Firenze, Italy

10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

11. Capella Bangkok (Nikka Best New Hotel Award)

12. The Calile, Brisbane

13. Chablé Yucatan, Chocolá, Mexico

14. Aman Venice

15. Singita Lodges Kruger National Park (Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award)

16. Claridge's, London

17. Raffles Singapore

18. Nihi Sumba, Indonesia

19. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico

20. La Sirenuse, Positano, Italy

21. Borgo Egnazia, Savalletri, Italy

22. The Connaught, London

23. Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco

24. Four Seasons Madrid

25. Aman New York

26. Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

27. Rosewood Sao Paolo

28. Capella Singapore

29. Le Bristol, Paris

30. Park Hyatt Kyoto

31. La Reserve, Paris

32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

33. Hotel du Cap Eden Roc, Antibes, France

34. Cheval Blanc, Paris

35. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens

36. Soneva Jani, Maldives

37. The Newt, Bruton, UK (Best Boutique Hotel Award)

38. Amangalla, Sri Lanka

39. Hoshinoya Tokyo

40. Desa Potato Head, Bali

41. Eden Rock, St. Barth

42. The Siam, Bangkok

43. Badrutt's Palace, St. Moritz, Switzerland

44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

45. Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India

46. Nomad London

47. The Savoy, London

48. Equinox New York

49. Six Senses Ibiza

50. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

These are just some of the top 50 hotels around the world that will make your trip unforgettable! Now get ready to book your stay at one of these amazing properties!

