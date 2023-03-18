Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEPALTOURISM Nepal bans solo trekking beginning April 1; find out all information here

The Nepal Government has now banned solo hiking across the nation, five years after doing so on Mount Everest. The mountains see a large inflow of tourists and mountain lovers who hike the stunning Himalayan peaks. The Nepal Tourist Board (NTB) made the decision, which will take effect on April 1, according to officials.

Nepal has eight of the world's tallest mountains, and it is also known for its beautiful trekking areas in the countryside. Now, people who want to trek in remote areas must hire a guide with a government license or join a group.

Nepal’s biggest source of income comes from tourism, especially trekking. But the costs of search-and-rescue missions that the country has to do every time a hiker who was alone and got lost costs more money.

Mani R. Lamichhane, who is in charge of the Nepal Tourism Board said in an interview that there is no one to help you if you are trekking alone. Lamichhane continued “When tourists go missing or are found dead, even the government can't find them because of the remote routes they take”.

According to the NTB, around 50,000 visitors hiked in Nepal without a guide or porter in 2019. These hikers obtained a route permit as well as a Trekkers Information Management System (TIMS) card.

A TIMS card is a basic hiking authorization necessary for international visitors participating in adventure tourism. Nevertheless, the most recent series of rulings has also prohibited the TIMS authorization without a guide.

The board has also raised the TIMS permit fee to Rs. 2,000 per individual. Formerly, persons travelling in big groups paid Rs. 1,000 for the TIMS card, while those travelling alone charged Rs. 2,000. The number of TIMS permits available to SAARC citizens has also been raised to Rs. 1,000.

