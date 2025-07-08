Mussoorie moves to regulate tourist numbers with pre-registration drive to combat overcrowding Mussoorie takes a step towards crowd control! Know about the pre-registration drive aimed at regulating tourist numbers and reducing overcrowding in the hill station.

New Delhi:

With tourist arrivals in Mussoorie surging dramatically over the past two years, Uttarakhand authorities are rolling out a new pre-registration system to manage the growing congestion and traffic bottlenecks that have plagued the popular hill station during peak seasons.

According to government data, more than 21 lakh tourists visited Mussoorie in 2024, nearly doubling the number from 2022, when the hill town welcomed over 11 lakh visitors. The sharp rise in footfall has led to increased pressure on local infrastructure, particularly during summer and winter holidays and long weekends.

To tackle this, officials are preparing to launch a mandatory online pre-registration system for tourists during high-traffic periods. “The problem of overcrowding and long traffic jams is only during the peak season, so there's no point having a year-round pre-registration system,” said Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, Secretary (Tourism), while speaking to The Times of India. “Our teams are working on introducing the concept during those times.”

Under the proposed system, tourists will be required to submit details such as the number of travellers, vehicle and contact information, duration of stay, and accommodation arrangements through an online form. Registration will be OTP-based — with Indian tourists receiving verification codes via SMS, while international visitors will receive them by email. A QR code will then be issued, which must be presented at the town’s designated entry points.

Three key entry points — Kimadi, Kempty Fall, and Kuthal Gate — will be equipped with cameras and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems to monitor real-time tourist and vehicle inflow. These systems will verify the QR codes and help regulate vehicle access. Visitors who fail to pre-register may be denied entry at these checkpoints once the system is active.

The pre-registration initiative comes in response to increasingly chaotic traffic conditions, especially along the Gandhi Chowk–Mall Road stretch, where weekend traffic snarls can last for hours. In a tragic incident this June, a tourist from Delhi reportedly died after being stuck in traffic and not receiving timely medical assistance — an event that has further galvanised efforts to improve crowd control and emergency accessibility.

Officials have also floated additional measures, such as converting certain roads into one-way routes during peak travel periods to streamline traffic flow. Meanwhile, ongoing construction work on Mall Road has been paused following a court order, amid concerns that continued development could further choke the town’s already stressed transport network.

Tourism authorities recently held a meeting with local stakeholders to discuss the pre-registration plan and gather feedback. The initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at balancing Mussoorie’s popularity as a travel destination with the need to protect its infrastructure, environment, and public safety.

As Uttarakhand continues to attract record numbers of tourists, the government’s challenge lies in ensuring sustainable tourism without compromising the experience for visitors or the well-being of local residents.

