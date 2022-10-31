Morbi Bridge collapse sheds light on aging suspension bridges, know about other old bridges in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Morbi Bridge collapse sheds light on aging bridges

The Morbi Bridge collapse has taken the whole nation by storm. The century-old bridge that is spotted as number one in the list of tourist places in Morbi, located on the Machchhu river, collapsed on Sunday, killing 132 people. The terrible incident took numerous lives. Around 143 people were rescued during massive rescue operations being conducted by Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF and Fire Brigade. The incident has questioned the management of the bridge and its renovation work. After the incident, the nation's attention has shifted to the old suspension bridges in India that are currently in use.

Here's a list of old suspension bridges in India:

Howrah Bridge

The popular bridge is located right above the Hooghly River in Kolkata, West Bengal. It dates back to 1943. It is one of the busiest cantilever bridges in the world. It stands as one of the major tourist attractions in the city.

Ram Jhula

Built in the year 1986, it is one of the major tourist attractions in Rishikesh. The bridge is constructed with a span of 750 feet, and motorbikes are allowed to run on this bridge.

Vidyasagar Setu

The bridge is popularly touted as the Second Hooghly Bridge. It was formed in 1992. Numerous incidents have happened on the cable-stayed bridge throughout the years, causing traffic jams and occasionally forcing the closure of the bridge for a few hours at a time.

Coronation Bridge

known as the Sevoke Roadway Bridge, it is spans across the Teesta River in west bengal. The formation of the iconic bridge dates back to the British era in our country. It is a popular tourist attraction, owing to its lush green beauty.

Laxman Jhula

The bridge is located in the yoga capital of India, Rishikesh, and it was completed in 1929. It is said that the Hindu deity Lakshmana crossed the Ganges on jute ropes where the bridge is found. It is visited by thousands of visitors every day. The bridge is closed time and again for renovation.

Jadukata Bridge

Located over the river Kynshi, it is the longest-spanning cantilever bridge in India with a central span of 140 m. It is close to the Indo-Bangladesh border. The bridge was completed in 2001.

