Meghalaya launches 'Traveller Nest' at Kyiem village for visitors

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Meghalaya CM inaugurates "The Travellers Nest" at Kyiem village for visitors.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stressed the importance of community engagement in driving the state's economic model.

He said this while inaugurating the "The Travellers Nest" at Kyiem village in Mawphlang in East Khasi Hills close to the famed sacred forests of the Khasis on Thursday.

"Our strength lies in community involvement, which we are leveraging for our economic model," he said.

Highlighting the collective responsibility of various stakeholders, including the government, community, and public at large, he said, "Meghalaya's progress cannot be achieved in isolation. Every stakeholder has a role to play, and identifying these roles while keeping the ultimate goal in mind is crucial".

He said the government is working to promote the strengths of Meghalaya as a shining example of sustainable economic growth driven by community strengths.

"We are building an economy and livelihood based on our state's strengths. This model is one we wish to showcase to the world.", the CM said.

The chief minister expressed his optimism about the role of initiatives like "The Travellers Nest".

The Travellers Nest, a prefab structure, has five cottages and a restaurant to cater to the need of visitors and is located 28km south of the state capital.

"Tourism is a key sector for us. Our goal is to create close to one lakh job opportunities in the sector through various interventions by stakeholders," he added.

Read More Travel News