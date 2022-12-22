Long Weekends in 2023: Check dates to plan your leaves and take a quick vacation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Long Weekends in 2023

2022 is nearing its end! With just a few days until 2023, it is time to look at the calendar, prepare and plan your vacations for the upcoming new year. If you are also one of those globetrotters, the next year serves a number of opportunities for you. With approx 15 potentially long weekends, 2023 can be termed as a fun and travel year. Take a look at the holidays that you should look forward to.

Long Weekends 2023

January

1. December 31: New Year's Eve (Saturday), January 1: New Year (Sunday)

So, you can take an off on Friday, December 30, then three days off and can plan a short trip.

2. Lohri, Makar Sankranti, January 14 (Saturday), and Pongal on January 15 (Sunday)

You may take off on January 13 and 16 in order to have four days off for vacation.

3. January 26 (Thursday): Republic Day, January 28 (Saturday) and January 29 (Sunday)

Another long weekend falls at January end. Just take an off on January 27, Friday, and you are sorted.

February

1. February 18 Mahashivratri (Saturday) and February 19 (Sunday)

You may take the day off on February 17 to plan a three-day vacation.

March

1. March 8 Holi (Wednesday), March 11 (Saturday) and March 12 (Sunday)

You can take two days off on March 9 and 10 (Thursday and Friday), giving you five full days from March 8 to 12.

April

1. April 4 Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday), April 7 Good Friday (Friday), April 8 (Saturday) and April 9 (Sunday)

You need to take two days off, April 5 and 6, for a six-day vacation.

May

May 5 Buddha Purnima (Friday), May 6 (Saturday) and May 7 (Sunday)

June and July

1. June 17 (Saturday), June 18 (Sunday) and June 20 Rath Yatra (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)

You can take your leave on June 19 to enjoy a four-day long holiday.

2. June 29: Bakri Eid (Thursday), July 1 (Saturday) and July 2 (Sunday)

A day off on Friday can provide you with a four-day weekend from June 29 to July 2.

August

1. August 12 (Saturday), August 13 (Sunday), August 15 Independence Day (Tuesday), August 16 Parsi and New Year (Restricted Holiday) (Wednesday)

A day off from work on Monday can provide you with a long weekend from August 12 to August 15.

2. August 26 (Saturday), August 27 (Sunday), August 29 Onam (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday) and August 30 Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday)

September

1. September 7 Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday) (Thursday), September 9 (Saturday), and September 10 (Sunday)

You can take a four-day vacation if you take a leave on September 8.

2. September 16 (Saturday), September 17 (Sunday), and September 19 Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)

You can make a four-day vacation by taking the day off on September 18.

October

1. September 30 (Saturday), October 1 (Sunday) and October 2 Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)

2. October 21 (Saturday), October 22 (Sunday) and October 24 Dussehra (Tuesday)

A four-day vacation if you take a leave on October 23.

November

1. November 11 (Saturday), November 12 Diwali (Sunday), and November 13 Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday) (Monday)

2. November 25 (Saturday), November 26 (Sunday) and November 27 Guru Nanak Jayanti (Monday)

December

1. December 23 (Saturday), December 24 (Sunday), and December 25 Christmas (Monday)

