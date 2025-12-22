Long weekends in 2026: Full holiday calendar with leave planning tips From New Year’s to Christmas, 2026 is packed with travel-friendly long weekends. Here’s a month-wise guide to holidays, leaves needed, and how to plan smarter breaks.

As we say goodbye to the year 2025, the year 2026 is looking like something out of a travel enthusiast’s and family planner’s dream calendar. With important holidays happening on targeted weeks and public holidays spread across the year, 2026 is looking like the perfect year for holiday planning.

Whether you’re hoping to trek the hills, explore coastal escapes or simply take a well-deserved rest, here’s your month-by-month guide to the most valuable long weekends next year, and how to make the most of them.

2026 long weekend calendar: Month-wise holiday list

Month Occasion / Holiday Days Off Leaves Needed January New Year’s Day Thu–Sun 1 January Republic Day Fri–Mon 1-2 March Holi Sat–Mon 1 April Good Friday Fri–Sun 0 May Buddha Purnima Fri–Sun 0 June Muharram Sat–Mon 1 August Raksha Bandhan Fri–Sun 0 September Ganesh Chaturthi Sat–Mon 1 October Gandhi Jayanti Fri–Sun 0 October Dussehra / Dasara Thu–Sun 1 November Diwali Sat–Tue 1-2 December Christmas Fri–Sun 0

January 2026: Start the year with extended breaks

2026 kicks off with promise: New Year’s Day falls on a Thursday, meaning with a single leave on Friday (2 January), you can enjoy a four-day holiday from 1–4 January.)

Later in the month, Vasant Panchami (23 January) and Republic Day (26 January) create another long weekend cluster. If you take 23 and 24 January off, you could enjoy a four-day break from 23–26 January, perfect for a heritage trip or a quick hill escape.

March–April 2026: Spring holidays you can plan around

March brings festive opportunities, too. Holi and surrounding holidays can be paired with weekends to create mini getaways, while Good Friday (3 April) sits perfectly for another three-day weekend with minimal leave.

These breaks are ideal for short outstation trips, whether for family festivals, cultural tours or some early-season sunshine.

May–June 2026: Quiet escapes and staycation-friendly weekends

May starts strong with Buddha Purnima on Friday, 1 May, offering another three-day weekend. It’s a great chance for those looking to unwind with nature walks, coastal stays or quiet countryside retreats without dipping too deep into leave banks.

June brings another weekend stretch around Muharram in late June, giving you an opportunity for a brief but refreshing break before monsoon fully sets in.

August–September 2026: Festival weekends for family travel

After a quieter July, the festive season picks up in late August with Raksha Bandhan (28 August) and Janmashtami (4 September) both aligning with weekends. By combining leave days judiciously, you can stretch these into three-day weekends, perfect for family travel or festival celebrations.

September also offers a chance to plan for Ganesh Chaturthi (14 September), which falls on a Monday, an easy extension with the preceding weekend.

October–December 2026: Peak festive season with maximum long weekends

October is particularly generous: with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) on a Friday, you get a three-day weekend right at the start of the month. Dussehra/Dasara and Valmiki Jayanti, later in the month, create multiple extended breaks, and a savvy leave plan could give you long stretches off without eating too many leave days.

As the year winds down, Diwali and Govardhan Puja in early November land around weekends, giving another chance for extra days off. And of course, Christmas (25 December) on a Friday caps off the year with a festive three-day weekend.

Make the best of 2025, dear travellers!

