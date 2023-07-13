Kerala to boost 'cinema tourism' to popularise scenic locations with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's support

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK To popularise scenic locations, Kerala to promote 'cinema tourism' with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's support.

Kerala is known to be one of India's most scenic and beautiful states. In recent years, Kerala has been looked upon as a tourist hub with its lush green hills and serene backwaters. Now, in a move to further boost its tourism industry, the state government has announced a partnership with acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam to popularise Kerala's breathtaking movie locations and promote cinema tourism.

The Kerala government has proposed to launch a 'cinema tourism project' in the state under the guidance of the renowned filmmaker. The goal is to bring a greater number of tourists to the state by showcasing its beauty through the eyes of film directors. For this purpose, Mani Ratnam will work closely with the state government in developing promotional campaigns that will bring in more visitors from across the country and around the world.

Kerala is home to some of the most stunning backdrops for films, including Munnar, Alappuzha, and Kovalam. These places have been featured in movies such as O Kadhal Kanmani, Charlie, and Kaatru Veliyidai. By leveraging these locations to attract more filmgoers, the state hopes to bring in more revenue from tourism.

Mani Ratnam is a critically-acclaimed director who has directed some of India's most iconic films such as Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, and Guru. He has also successfully brought attention to India's culture and heritage through his cinematic works. The partnership between Ratnam and the Kerala government will help promote the beauty of Kerala and its cinematic locations in India and abroad.

According to PTI reports, in addition to this partnership with Mani Ratnam, the Kerala government has also announced that the project would be launched as part of a show to be held at the Bekal Fort in Kasaragod district, where exciting scenes of his film ‘Bombay’ were shot.

The successful collaboration between Mani Ratnam and the Kerala government could be a game-changer for cinema tourism in India. It could help popularise Kerala's stunning locations and bring in more tourists from around the world who are looking for a unique cinematic experience. With this new partnership, Kerala could become one of India's must-visit destinations for filmgoers from all over the world.

