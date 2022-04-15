Kerala’s new floating bridge becomes highlight for Beypore beachgoers l Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Kerala’s state tourism department introduces a new floating bridge

Now one can easily boast about walking on the water. However, you can if you are visiting Beypore beach in Kerala’s Kozhikode. The Kerala tourism department has made it possible to enjoy the waves underneath your feet as they built a floating bridge there. It has been set up by Kerala's state department of tourism, the port department, and the District Tourists Promotion Council (DTCP) and is said to be 200 meters in length and 3 meters in width. Also, it is made up of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blocks. It has a 15-meter-wide platform at the end as well.

The overall bridge is reinforced with 31 anchors weighing 100 kilos and a safety railing on both sides. One thing which adds to its speciality is that this structure is not permanently fixed and can be lifted to any location easily by removing its anchors.

A small clip of people enjoying walking on the floating bridge was shared by ANI. The impossible task of walking on the waves has now become possible for the people. They can spend some leisure time on this beautiful bridge, all thanks to Kerala’s state tourism department and others.

Reports claim that this bridge can lift 500 people at a time, but for the moment only 50 people are allowed to have an experience of a lifetime after wearing a life jacket. One can visit this bridge between 11 AM to 6 PM according to local media reports.