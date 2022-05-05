Kedarnath Dham opens from May 6: Know how to reach the temple and history of Lord Shiva's jyotirlinga

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kedarnath temple opens its doors to visitors on May 6

The doors of Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of the country, will open from May 6, 2022. Situated on the banks of the Mandakini river, there is a huge temple of Lord Shiva in this Dham, which is made by joining stone boulders. This Jyotirlinga is different from the rest because it is in a triangle shape. It is believed that Lord Vishnu's incarnation Nar and Narayan had done penance on Kedar Shring of Himalayas. Pleased with their penance, Lord Shiva gave a boon to stay there forever in the form of Jyotirlinga.

Significance of Kedarnath Temple

There is a lot of belief in this temple. Whoever goes here with, all of their wishes are fulfilled. This temple is established on a 6 feet high platform. In the main part of the temple there is a mandapa and sanctum sanctorum, while Nandi bull is seated in the courtyard. There is no authentic mention of who built this temple anywhere, but some people believe that it was founded by Guru Shankaracharya.

History of Kedarnath Dham

It is believed that when the Pandavas won the war of Mahabharata, they were very sad that they had killed their relatives in the war with their own hands. When Lord Shiva came to know about this, he got angry and went to Kedarnath and to hide from the Pandavas, he took the form of a bull and joined the herd of bulls. At this time, Bhima took his huge form and all the animals were under Bhima's feet. Seeing the longing of the Pandavas, Shiva was pleased and appeared in his true form. He freed all the Pandavas from their sins. The Pandavas built the Kedarnath temple and even today, the body of the bull's back is worshiped here.

How to reach Kedarnath?

To reach Kedarnath temple, you have to walk 15 km from Gaurikund. Because only there you can reach by means. The Dham of Kedarnath is built in the Katyuhari style, in which brown and large stones have been used and the roof of the temple is made of wood, while the Kalash is made of gold on its summit. On the morning of May 5, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath has left Kedarnath Dham from Gaurikund. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open for devotees after 6 months at 6.25 am on Friday, May 6.

How to travel to Kedarnath?

There is no railway station at Kedarnath. Rishikesh Railway Station is the nearest railway head from Kedarnath. From Rishikesh, one can take a bus to Gaurikund. The bus travel would be around 201 km.

Kedarnath temple is divided into three parts

The temple of Kedarnath is divided into three parts, first - sanctum sanctorum, second - Darshan Mandap and third Sabha Mandap. Visitors worship in the Darshan Mandap, and pilgrims congregate in the Sabha Mandap. The sanctum sanctorum is the inner part of the temple.

Kedarnath Dham opens for 6 months and remains closed for 6 months

Kedarnath temple is open only for 6 months in a year for the visitors and remains closed for the remaining 6 months because there is a lot of snowfall and the whole temple is covered with snow. This temple opens after Vaisakhi and closes on Padwa Tithi after Deepawali. It is believed that after the completion of 6 months, the priests of the temple light a lamp here and after 6 months when this door opens, then this lamp is still found burning.