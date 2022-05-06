Kedarnath Dham Yatra 2022 begins: Thousands of devotees chant in glory of Lord Mahadev on first day, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BONTRAVELINDIA1 Kedarnath Dham

Kedarnath Dham Yatra 2022 begins: On Friday morning at 6.25, the gates of Mahadev’s one among the twelve jyotirlingas, Kedarnath Dham’s were opened. Thousands of devotees were gathered on the auspicious first day of Kedarnath Dham Yatra 2022. The first prayer was done under the name of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in which the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami also marked his attendance along with his wife. The temple was looking divine as it was decorated with 1000 kilos of flowers and lights.

Reportedly, 15 thousand devotees have reached the holy place. Out of which seven thousand were present at the moment when the gates were opened this morning. The chief priest of the temple chanted for the deity and offered bhog. People present also continued to perform chanting prayers while the deity’s palanquin was carried into the temple.

Gaurikund welcomed worshippers from across the country

Thousands of worshippers gathered from Gaurikund at the door of Kedarnath Dham on Friday. They were heard chanting holy prayers for lord shiva as his palanquin was carried from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham.

On the first day, the registration of 12,000 devotees has been received to seek blessing from the deity. Only after the verification check, the pilgrims will be able to come to this holy place. Keeping the crowd in mind, all the arrangements have been made so that the devotees avoid any inconvenience.

Kedarnath Dham’s weather report

According to weather reports, currently, Kedarnath is witnessing cold breeze. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a slight chance of rain in Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath on the 6th and 7th of May. The weather will be cleared on the 8th and 9th and light rain may occur on the 10th and 11th.

Hotels are full at Gaurikund

Though the gates of Kedarnath Dham are open, Gaurikund is already full. All the hotels in Gaurikund are full as many visitors have already reached there to visit the holy shrine. It is being said that thousand of worshippers have gathered there from all over India and abroad.