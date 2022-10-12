Karwa Chauth 2022: Take your wife for dinner date after day-long fasting; check places to visit in Delhi NCR

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Take your wife for dinner date after day-long fasting

Karwa Chauth is the day when married women observe a nirjala vrat for the long lives of their beloved husbands. As the women show their dedication towards their husbands all day by seeking blessings for them, they deserve special treatment in the evening. For many women, it becomes difficult to cook scrumptious delicacies after not eating or drinking anything for the whole day. It is only natural to feel exhausted. Hence, here is a list of places you can visit with your better half.

Greatwall Restro-Bar, Model Town

This hangout-style venue offers authentic Indian delicacies in a space decorated with vintage posters. This elegant restaurant, located in the heart of North Delhi is definitely a must-visit when you wish to go on a magical date. And when you land up here with your special someone, you should absolutely not miss out on their Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken & Crispy Chicken.

Greatwall Restro-Bar, Model Town

Under The Neem, Gurugram

After an entire day, without food and water, an opulent restaurant in Sector 82 of Gurugram is what you will need. Under The Neem is a place to let your taste buds try mouthwatering food from popular cuisines like North Indian, Continental, and Italian.

You can also order beverages and lip-smacking desserts here. Apart from indoor dining, the place also has an option to sit outside, literally under a neem tree.

Under The Neem, Gurugram

Under canopy of stars at The WestIn Gurgaon!

Your special one deserves the most special evening! Celebrate your “forever” in the lap of luxury at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and customise your evening in a way that’s as special as your bond. Indulge in a private cabana by the poolside with a lavish selection of gourmet decadence and bespoke intimate celebrations, tailor-made and specially curated to make your evening an enthralling and memorable affair.

The WestIn Gurgaon

