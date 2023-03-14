Jim Corbett to Bandhavgarh; five must visit national parks for wildlife enthusiasts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five must visit national parks for wildlife enthusiasts

India's diverse topography is a source of great fortune, as it provides a habitat for a vast array of wildlife. The high Himalayas are home to creatures such as snow leopards, marmots, Himalayan brown bears, musk deer, blue sheep, ibex, while the lush forests at lower altitudes are inhabited by iconic animals like the royal Bengal tiger, wild boar, cheetal, barasingha, sambar, as well as an abundance of bird species, including the majestic peacock. Here are five national parks that you should visit necessarily :

Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh

Located along the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Dudhwa National Park covers an area of 680 sq km. This national park is home to over 450 species of migratory and resident birds, who find shelter in the tall sal trees that stretch towards the sky. Marshlands within the park provide habitats for crocodiles, swamp deer, and various bird species such as the Bengal florican, sarus crane, and swamp partridge. Additionally, Dudhwa's grasslands house many animal species, including tigers and rhinos. The park is open to visitors between November and June.

Taboda Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, located in the Indian state of Maharashtra, is the country's oldest and largest national park, covering an area of 625 square kilometers. It offers an opportunity to explore the wildlife hidden within its dense forest. One can capture stunning photographs of the cheetahs basking in the sun, sambar deer grazing, peacocks dancing, wild boars crossing the road, and kingfishers diving to catch their prey. The park is open to visitors from October to June, providing ample opportunities to explore the park's wilderness and witness the incredible wildlife that calls it home.

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park, located in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh in India, is a mesmerizing destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Covering an area of 437 square kilometers, the park includes the buffer areas of Umaria and Katni. A safari through the park is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will leave you mesmerized by the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

Jim Corbett National Park

Located in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, the breathtaking Jim Corbett National Park offers visitors a truly diverse experience. Covering an area of 520.8 sq km, it is India's oldest national park and is named after Jim Corbett, a conservationist who played a crucial role in its establishment. The park is home to a rich array of wildlife, including the royal Bengal tiger, leopard, jungle cat, barking deer, hog deer, cheetal, sloth bear, otter, Himalayan goral, Indian pangolin, langur, and many other fascinating species.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Spread over an area of 940 sq km in the Satpuras of Mandla and Balaghat districts in Madhya Pradesh, Kanha National Park is home to a wide range of wildlife, including the royal Bengal tiger, leopard, sloth bear, barasingha, cheetal, barking deer, wild dog, gaur and many other fascinating species. The park is open to visitors from October to June and offers well-maintained forest rest houses for those looking to stay overnight.

