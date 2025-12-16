Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi: Best time to visit, how to reach and the story behind its name Jhandewalan Temple is one of Delhi’s most revered Shakti shrines. Here’s when to visit, how to reach it, and how the temple got its name.

Jhandewalan Temple is among the oldest and most revered temples in Delhi. Situated on Jhandewalan Road, on the way to Karol Bagh, the temple is known for its beautiful marble structure that gives it a serene and divine look.

Dedicated to Maa Aadi Shakti, the supreme divine feminine energy in Hinduism, the temple attracts devotees throughout the year who come seeking strength, peace and prosperity. Despite being surrounded by the constant buzz of the city, the temple carries a calm, deeply spiritual atmosphere.

History and spiritual significance of Jhandewalan Temple

Local belief traces the origins of Jhandewalan Mandir to Badri Das, a cloth merchant from Chandni Chowk and a devoted follower of Mata Vaishno Devi. He is said to have received a divine vision that led him to a hidden idol buried inside a cave near a spring. When the idol was discovered, its hands were found broken. With deep faith, Badri Das placed a new idol above the original and carried out the consecration rituals with devotion.

How Jhandewalan Temple got its name

The cave came to be known as Gufa Wali Mata, where a sacred lamp has been burning continuously for over eight decades. Silver hands were later added to honour the original idol. A tall flag was raised above the shrine, which stood on a hill amid the Aravalli greenery. This striking jhanda gave the temple its enduring name, Jhandewalan Mandir, a place of quiet faith and lasting devotion.

Jhandewalan Temple darshan and aarti timings

Darshan timings: 6:00 am to 10:00 pm

Mangal Aarti: 5:30 am

Shringaar Aarti: 9:30 am

Bhog Aarti: 12:00 pm

Evening Aarti: 7:30 pm

Night Aarti: 10:00 pm

Best time to visit Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi

The months from October to February are considered ideal for visiting the temple, as Delhi’s weather is pleasant and suitable for a relaxed darshan and sightseeing.

How to reach Jhandewalan Temple: Metro, road and rail options

By rail: New Delhi Railway Station is about 2.5 km away from the temple.

By air: Indira Gandhi International Airport is approximately 13.7 km from the temple.

By road: The New Delhi Bus Stand is around 5 km away. Autos and taxis are easily available.

A visit to Jhandewalan Temple feels like a blissful pause in the middle of the city, where devotion, history and faith come together in a powerful way.

