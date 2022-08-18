Janmashtami 2022: 5 places in Mumbai to witness the return of iconic Dahi-Handi celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Check out 5 places to visit in Mumbai to witness Dahi-Handi

Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai is touted for having the best Dahi-Handi celebrations in India. The Mumbai Dahi-Handi enthusiasts are eager to take in the festivities without any citywide limitations brought on by the pandemic after a two-year hiatus. The govinda groups are ecstatic about the celebrations more than ever before, and they now anticipate that the organisers will announce hefty cash prizes.The Dahi Handi pathaks begin their practice sessions on Guru Purnima. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 19. According to reports, Mumbai has approximately 1,500 to 2,000 Govinda pathaks, with just three to four pathaks capable of forming a nine-tier human pyramid and 20 to 25 pathaks capable of forming an eight-tier human pyramid.

While the festival is now just a day away, check out the five best places in Mumbai to witness iconic Dahi-Handi celebrations:

Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Thane

The iconic celebration is led by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and is regarded as one of the most spectacular dahi-handi festivities in the city. This year's event is titled Pro Govinda 2022, and the group that breaks the previous record of nine tiers will receive a massive prize of 21 lakhs. It is conducted at Vartak Nagar, Thane.

Ram Kadam Dahi Handi, Ghatkopar

Helmed by BJP member Ram Kadam, it is touted to be the biggest dahi handi in the country. The event is graced by several Bollywood celebs every year. This year, Ram Kadam has announced that the celebrations will be on a bigger scale. The occasion takes place in Ghatkopar's Sanitarium Lane.

Sangharsh Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Thane

This is regarded as one of Mumbai's best-known Dahi Handi mandals. According to sources, the reward money could reach even lakhs. Dahi handi is celebrated here with zest and devotion. There is fitting music to liven up the celebrations. The function is held in Thane's Sangharsh, Open House Panchpakhadi.

Shramik Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Kharghar

The Dahi Handi, conducted by Sharmik Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, is said to be an experience in itself. The handi made for this occasion is likewise very challenging to break. There have been instances where several govinda pathaks had to return empty-handed because they were unable to break the handi. The function will be held in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Sankalp Pratishthan Dahi Handi, Worli

Every year, Shree Sankalp Pratishthan Charitable Trust organises the Dahi Handi event. The Dahi Handi is touted to be the highest in South Mumbai. The event is quite popular among Mumbaikars since it is attended by many renowned people. The celebration is held in Jambori Maidan, Worli.

You now know where to go if you want to join in on the grand celebrations.

Happy Janmashtami 2022

