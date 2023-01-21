Jaipur Literature Festival: As you experience 'greatest literary show', know what else to do in 'Pink City'

Follow us on Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.IN Visit Jaipur this winter. Know places to go to

Jaipur Literature Festival will be held in 'Pink City' from January 19-23. It is considered the 'greatest literary show on Earth' and art and culture enthusiasts flock to the city in Rajasthan during this time. Winter is the best time to visit Jaipur as the slightly cold weather is good for outdoor travel. Not just its forts, Jaipur is also popular for its cuisine and the Rajasthani culture and hospitality. Explore the city, immerse yourself in the culture, and interact with the locals as you savour and bask in the rich literature on offer in the city during this time. Here are some of the places that you can visit and things to do in Jaipur.

Food Tour

There's no better bridge to culture and new land, than its food, and this experience hosted by a local does exactly that. Make your way to hideouts that are sure to satiate the hungriest of minds and bellies with soul food and stories after a bustling day of conversation.

Hands-on Blue Pottery Of Jaipur

This experience will bring you into a world of art practiced and crafted only in Jaipur. Book your spot to learn about Blue Pottery of Jaipur, a tradition that has been meticulously preserved through the ages. Let your creative spirit and instinct take free reign as you learn a new skill.

Jaipur sightseeing spots

-- Samode Palace is a fine example of the Rajput haveli architecture. Samode Bagh offers luxurious tent accommodation. It is a must-do activity in Jaipur.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INSamode in Jaipur

-- Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jantar Mantar in Jaipur is considered to be the largest of the five astronomical observatories. It is thronged by tourists all year round.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INJantar Mantar in Jaipur

-- Hawa Mahal is Jaipur’s iconic landmark and visitors can view its complete magnificence.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INHawa mahal in Jaipur

-- Albert Hall Museum displays a wide range of metal objects, wood crafts, carpets, stone and metal sculptures, arms and weapons, natural stones and ivory goods. It also houses a large collection of miniatures from Bundi, Kota, Kishangarh, Udaipur and Jaipur schools of art.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INAlbert Hall Museum in Jaipur

-- Nahargarh Fort looks brilliant when floodlit at night. Overlooking the city, it presents a glittering view of the city lights.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INNahargarh Fort in Jaipur

-- One of the most wonderful sights in Jaipur is the beautiful Jal Mahal or Lake Palace.

Image Source : TOURISM.RAJASTHAN.GOV.INJal Mahal in Jaipur

(With IANS inputs)

