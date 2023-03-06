Follow us on Image Source : IRCTC WEBSITE IRCTC announces North East Discovery package: Check all details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently unveiled a North East Discovery package: Beyond Guwahati, which will take passengers on a tour of India's North East frontier states. This package will include a special tourist train that will travel through the different states of the region.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train scheme, in line with the Government of India's ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative, offers a 15-day journey showcasing the best of North east India. This special package will be a journey to explore the country's culture, heritage, and natural beauty.

Places covered in the package

The IRCTC's North East package will take passengers through Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. Starting from Delhi, passengers can board or deboard at the convenient stations of Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

The places covered in the trip will include Kamakhya Temple, sunset cruise on Brahmaputra River, Umananda Temple at Guwahati, Sivasagar with its Shiva Temple and Ahom Palaces, Jorhat's Tea Estates, Kaziranga National Park in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Unakoti with its rock carvings and murals, Ujjayanta Palace and Neermahal in Tripura, Kohima in Nagaland, waterfalls and root bridges, Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

Price of the package

Railways are offering 33% discount on tickets under Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme to promote rail tourism. There will be 3 types of packages- 1AC (Coupe), 1AC (Cabin) and 2AC. The price of the trip starts from minimum Rs 1,04,000 to maximum Rs 1,50,100. The prices will vary depending on the categories.

Where to book

The trip starts on March 21, 2023 and will last for fifteen days and fourteen nights. The passengers can book the ticket through the official IRCTC website at irctctourism.com for the North East Discovery package.

