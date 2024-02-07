Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Iran makes visa-free for Indians: Top 5 places to visit

Exciting news for Indian wanderlust! Iran has recently abolished visa requirements for Indian tourists, opening up a treasure trove of cultural wonders and historical marvels for exploration. This move, effective February 4th, 2024, allows Indians to experience the warmth of Iranian hospitality for up to 15 days, visa-free, every six months. Pack your bags and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through ancient empires, vibrant cities, and breathtaking landscapes. Here are our top 5 picks to get you started.

Isfahan: A jewel of Islamic architecture

Immerse yourself in the grandeur of Isfahan, a city known for its mesmerising beauty. Step into the majestic Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and admire the intricate tilework of the Imam Mosque and Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque. Wander through the bustling Grand Bazaar, a labyrinth of shops overflowing with spices, carpets, and handicrafts. Don't miss the Ali Qapu Palace, offering panoramic views of the city and showcasing exquisite 17th-century architecture.

Shiraz: Cradle of Persian poetry and gardens

Step into the realm of romance and roses in Shiraz, the city where renowned poets like Hafez and Saadi penned their timeless verses. Breathe in the intoxicating fragrance of the stunning Pink Mosque (Nasir al-Mulk Mosque), adorned with stained glass panels that come alive with the morning light. Stroll through the tranquil Eram Garden, a UNESCO-listed masterpiece featuring serene pools, fragrant flowers, and elegant pavilions. Pay your respects at the tomb of Hafez, a pilgrimage site for poetry lovers, and let his verses transport you to another world.

Persepolis: Whispers of an ancient empire

Journey back in time to the heart of the Achaemenid Empire at Persepolis, once the ceremonial capital. Witness the grandeur of the Apadana Palace, marvel at the intricate carvings depicting royal processions, and imagine the echoes of chariot wheels rolling through the grand staircases. Explore the Gate of All Nations, a testament to the empire's diverse subjects, and stand in awe of the once-towering palace complex that speaks volumes about the region's rich history.

Mashhad: Iran’s holiest city

Mashhad is home to the stunning Imam Reza Shrine, one of the most important pilgrimage sites in the Islamic world. Explore the vast complex of mosques, courtyards, and museums surrounding the shrine, and immerse yourself in the city's spiritual atmosphere. Visit the colourful Tomb of Nader Shah, the bustling Goharshad Mosque, and the serene Naderi Garden. Don't miss the opportunity to sample Mashhad's famous saffron ice cream and traditional Persian sweets.

Tehran: A Vibrant Metropolis with a Storied Past

Delve into the heart of modern Iran in Tehran, a bustling city that blends historical treasures with contemporary life. Explore the opulent Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site adorned with dazzling mirrors and mosaics. Immerse yourself in the vast collections of the National Museum of Iran, showcasing artefacts from across millennia. Capture the iconic Azadi Tower, a symbol of Tehran, against the backdrop of the city skyline. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the warmth and hospitality of the Iranian people in the vibrant cafes and bustling bazaars.

Conditions for Indians travelling to Iran:

As per the Iranian embassy, Indians who possess ordinary passports can visit Iran without a visa every six months. They can stay for a maximum period of 15 days, which cannot be extended. The embassy has stated that the visa-free travel facility is only available to those who are visiting Iran for tourism purposes. The embassy has further mentioned that Indian nationals who intend to stay in Iran for a longer period, need to make multiple entries within six months or require other types of visas, must obtain the required visas through the Iranian representations in India. Lastly, the embassy has clarified that the visa-free travel facility mentioned in this announcement is solely applicable to Indian nationals who enter Iran via air borders.

