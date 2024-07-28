International Tiger Day 2024: 5 must-visit Tiger Reserves in India to spot the national animal

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 must-visit Tiger Reserves in India

International Tiger Day, celebrated on July 29th each year, aims to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the need to protect their natural habitats. India, home to over 70% of the world’s tiger population, offers some of the best tiger reserves where enthusiasts can witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Here are five must-visit tiger reserves in India where you have a high chance of spotting the national animal:

1. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park boasts one of the highest densities of Bengal tigers in the world. The park’s diverse landscapes, ranging from steep ridges to dense forests, provide an ideal habitat for tigers. Jeep safaris through the park offer thrilling opportunities to see tigers in their natural surroundings, especially in the Tala zone, which is renowned for frequent tiger sightings.

2. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park is one of the most famous tiger reserves in India, known for its historical ruins and scenic beauty. The park's mix of deciduous forests and grassy meadows makes it a prime location for tiger sightings. Visitors often spot tigers lounging near the park’s lakes or prowling through the ruins of the Ranthambore Fort, making it a favourite among wildlife photographers.

3. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park, the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s "The Jungle Book," is one of India’s largest and most well-maintained parks. Its lush sal and bamboo forests, grassy meadows, and ravines provide a perfect habitat for tigers. The park’s Bammi Dadar area, also known as Sunset Point, is particularly popular for tiger sightings, offering stunning views of the park’s landscape.

4. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park, the oldest national park in India, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and beautiful landscapes. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, the park's dense forests, riverine belts, and open grasslands make it a tiger haven. The Dhikala zone is the most popular area for tiger sightings, with the Ramganga River providing a picturesque backdrop for wildlife viewing.

5. Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

The Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the largest mangrove forest in the world and home to the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger. The park’s unique ecosystem, characterised by tidal waterways and dense mangrove forests, makes tiger sightings an exciting challenge. Boat safaris through the Sundarbans’ intricate network of waterways offer a thrilling way to explore this unique tiger habitat.

Tips for Tiger Safaris

Best Time to Visit: The best time for tiger sightings is during the summer months (March to June) when tigers are more likely to be spotted near water sources.

Book Safaris in Advance: Due to high demand, it’s advisable to book your safari permits and accommodations well in advance.

Follow Guidelines: Always adhere to the park’s rules and regulations, and respect the natural habitat of the wildlife.

Celebrate International Tiger Day by visiting these incredible reserves and supporting tiger conservation efforts. Your visit not only promises an unforgettable wildlife experience but also contributes to the preservation of India’s majestic national animal.

