International Cheetah Day 2025: 7 wildlife safaris around the world for big-cat lovers On International Cheetah Day 2025, explore seven stunning wildlife safaris where the world’s fastest big cat still thrives. From the Serengeti to the Okavango, here’s where to spot them.

Today is International Cheetah Day, a day to celebrate one of the world's most incredible animals. Sleek, light, and built for extraordinary speed, the cheetah can reach 70 miles per hour in short bursts, making it the fastest land animal on Earth.

Its speed and quick reflexes make it an effective hunter with a success rate much higher than lions and leopards.

7 wildlife safaris every cheetah lover should explore

Here, we take a look at 7 wildlife safaris around the world that cheetah lovers would love to explore:

1. Phinda Private Game Reserve (South Africa)

South Africa's Phinda Private Game Reserve offers a great mix of grasslands and bushveld, allowing cheetahs to stalk and sprint after their prey. The fact that it is well protected helps the cheetah numbers grow.

2. Kwandwe Private Game Reserve (South Africa)

Kwandwe Private Game Reserve, also in South Africa, spans open plains on which cheetahs have room to roam. A quiet and carefully managed landscape makes it a good home to many animals, including these fast cats.

3. Okavango Delta (Botswana)

The Okavango Delta in Botswana is a vast wilderness of floodplains, grasslands, and woodlands. Cheetahs do well here since the rich environment supports plenty of antelope and other prey.

4. Hwange National Park (Zimbabwe)

Hwange is one of the largest natural areas in Zimbabwe, and while cheetahs do not have as close a presence here as they do in some other parks, they nevertheless find suitable hunting grounds in the long stretches of woodland and open plains.

5. Serengeti National Park (Tanzania)

Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park is known for its endless grasslands and migrating herds. It could be a perfect place for tourists wishing to see cheetahs in action. Here, the big cats use the open land to reach full speed during a chase.

6. Masai Mara National Reserve (Kenya)

Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve, for example, linked with the Serengeti, also maintains healthy cheetah numbers. The wide plains are perfect for spotting them scanning the horizon for prey.

7. Lewa Wildlife Conservancy (Laikipia, Kenya)

The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Laikipia, Kenya, is considered to be a safe haven for many species. While its open terrain favours cheetahs, the careful wildlife management is an extra boost to their survival.

How many cheetahs are left in the world?

Today, only about 6500 to 7100 cheetahs remain in the wild worldwide, and their numbers continue to drop because of habitat loss, conflict with humans, and declining prey. It is now more important than ever to protect their remaining homes.