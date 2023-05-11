Indian states with largest forest cover | Mizoram to Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK India's lush green states help in maintaining the ecological balance

India has various green areas with lush green hills, deep forests, and abundant vegetation. These states not only give breathtaking views and breathtaking landscapes, but they also contribute to maintaining ecological equilibrium. One visit to any of these lush green states can revitalize you sufficiently to confront the pollution and hustle and bustle of city life. Here are the states that are covered with forests and have withstood the test of time and the harsh brunt of modern civilization.

1. Mizoram:

Mizoram, is one of the greenest northeastern states, with woods covering about 90 percent of its land area, making it the unanimous winner of India's greenest state. Vantawana Falls and Phawngpui Hills are two hidden beauties worth visiting in this state.

2. Arunachal Pradesh:

Arunachal Pradesh is the second greenest state in the country, with 80 percent forest cover. It is known for its lush green hills, flowing waterfalls, and stunning monasteries and it is an exquisite joy for travelers looking to get off the main path.

3. Mizoram:

With more than 75 percent forest land, Meghalaya is one of India's most thriving states. The majority of the attractions in this state are popular and frequently filled with tourists. Must-see attractions include Cherrapunji, the double-decker living root bridges, Asia's cleanest city, Mawlynnong, and the lively metropolis of Shillong.

4. Lakshadweep:

Lakshadweep, one of India's Union territories, is a tourist destination with extensive forest cover. The view of verdant woodlands from the lake is breathtaking.

5. Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

India's own exotic vacation destination, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has a dense mangrove forest cover that covers more than half of the island. The most popular tourist attractions are palm-lined, white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and aquatic life.

6. Kerala:

Kerala, God's own country and a popular tourist destination in India, is one of the greenest states. Its picturesque tea gardens and tranquil backwaters attract visitors from all over the world. Approximately 60% of Kerala is covered with vegetation.

