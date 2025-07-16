Indian Influencer travels around South Korea on Rs 85,000 budget: Here's how she did it In the video, the Indian influencer shared the cost breakdown you require for a 12-day vacation to South Korea. So, if you are planning to visit South Korea on a budget, try to follow this influencer's itinerary.

New Delhi:

With the immense popularity of K-pop and K-dramas over the last decade, travelling to South Korea has become a dream for many. From Seoul's glittering nightlife to a dazzling range of experiences, beautiful landscapes, and 5,000 years of culture and history, the country features on many people's travel bucket lists.

What if we told you that you could do it in under ₹1 lakh? That's what travel influencer Ishita Negi did. In a post shared on July 14, Ishita shared her total budget for a 12-day trip to South Korea, revealing that she did it in under ₹85,000. Let's find out her budget breakdown:

Travel to South Korea for under ₹1 lakh

While sharing the budget breakdown, the influencer wrote, “Who knew a trip to South Korea could be this affordable? My heart is full of incredible memories, and my wallet isn’t completely empty either! So excited to share the full cost breakdown in this reel. Seriously, if you’ve been dreaming of Korea, this is your sign.”

Ishita stated in the video that this is the only cost breakdown you require for her 12-day vacation to South Korea, which cost her just ₹85,000. She also visited Seoul and Busan, among other locations in Korea. Let's see how much she spent:

Return flights: She used Vietnam Airlines to buy her return tickets from Delhi to Seoul for a mere ₹25,000.

Internal transfers: Ishita spent a total of 10,000 on buses or bullet trains for internal transportation.

Stay: During her trips, the influencer disclosed that she reserved Airbnbs, which were cosy and even had attached bathrooms. She paid about 18,000 naira for 11 nights.

Daily Commute: She spent about 5,000 on public transport, such as buses and metros, for her daily travels. She also spent ₹3,000 on three cab rides.

Food: The influencer claimed that she spent about 18,000 naira on her 12-day trip, sampling everything from pricey Korean barbecue to inexpensive 7-Eleven fare.

Activities: A visit wouldn't be complete without taking in the local customs and historical landmarks. Additionally, the influencer spent ₹5,000 to enter the Namsan Seoul Tower, don a hanbok, take the Busan sky capsule, and tour cultural attractions with others.

Esim: She paid ₹1,000 to Mobimatter for an eSIM, which came with about 10 GB of bandwidth.

“In total, I managed to spend ₹84,000, which is great given how extensively I travelled around South Korea,” the influencer added.

