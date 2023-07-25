India to have Mount Kailash view point for pilgrims by September 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mount Kailash view point from India like to be open by September 2023.

It’s been announced that India will have a Mount Kailash viewpoint for pilgrims by September 2023. As one of the most sacred sites in Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism, this news has been met with enthusiasm from many devotees of these faiths.

Mount Kailash is located in the Himalayas in Tibet and is venerated as a divine mountain by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. It is believed to be the site where the gods Shiva and Parvati reside and the abode of Lord Shiva. Pilgrims travel from far and wide to the mountain, with thousands making the pilgrimage each year.

According to PTI reports, the officials have said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in Pithoragarh district to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border, which will be completed by September.

The Chief Engineer of BRO's Diamond Project, Vimal Goswami said that they have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six and a half kilometres long. After the completion of the road, 'Kailash View Point' will be ready along the road. Hirak Project has been given the responsibility of developing 'Kailash View Point' by the Indian government.

The announcement that a viewpoint will be built in India to allow pilgrims to get an unobstructed view of Mount Kailash has been welcomed with open arms. The Indian government, in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and other relevant organisations, have started work to make this a reality.

The viewpoint will provide pilgrims with a chance to experience the beauty of Mount Kailash without having to undertake the arduous journey to the mountain itself. It’s expected that this will attract many more pilgrims to visit the viewpoint in India, as well as provide an alternative for those unable to make the journey due to age or health concerns.

The project has been met with much excitement among believers of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism alike. Not only does it provide a much-needed spiritual experience for devotees, but it also has a huge potential to boost tourism in India.

