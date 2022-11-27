Hornbill Festival 2022: Dates, Venue, Celebration, Tickets and All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : HORNBILLFESTIVAL.COM Hornbill Festival 2022

Hornbill Festival 2022: Showcasing traditional life and culture, the 10-day-long 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival will be held at the Naga Heritage Village Kisama. The Hornbill Festival, named after a colourful forest bird, coincides with the 59th Nagaland statehood day celebrations. This is a very popular festival of Nagaland. The Hornbill Festival is a grand celebration that is brought to life each year in Nagaland, North East India. Tourists from around the globe flock to the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama to witness its rich cultural heritage. The festival, organised under the aegis of the State Tourism and Arts and Culture Department, encourages inter-tribal harmony and promotes colourful local culture and traditions as well as preserving the heritage.

Hornbill Festival 2022: Dates and Venue

The festival will be held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, about 12 km from the capital city of Kohima from December 1 to 10. The Hornbill Festival, which has been organised for the past over two decades, is the major platform to promote Nagaland tourism and related business and offers entrepreneurs opportunities to grow.

Hornbill Festival 2022: Tickets

Domestic tourists must obtain an inner line permit from the local government.

Foreign tourists are required to register at the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of the residential district within 24 hours of their arrival.

Also, this year, to enable travellers to become a part of the Hornbill Festival, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with an exciting offer. IRCTC is offering an exciting 7-day trip to the Northeastern states of India, Manipur, and Nagaland.

The Indian Rail package, called the Sangai and Hornbill Festival Tour package, will be a 6 nights/7 days trip. The journey will start in Delhi, and the package is inclusive of flight tickets, hotel rooms, breakfast, travel insurance, dinner, and cabs for sightseeing.

Hornbill Festival 2022: Celebration

Since 2000, the Naga Heritage Village has witnessed hundreds and thousands of tourists coming every year to witness the rich and diverse culture of most tribes of Nagas, vividly and colourfully displayed in the form of folk music and traditional dance, and availability of exotic food, crafts, and art.

Colourful performances, rich traditional crafts, indigenous games, food fairs among others formed part of the festival, which attracted large number of visitors. Local dance troupes, dressed in their ceremonial traditional attires, which are different for each tribe, enthralled the visitors with their performances.

