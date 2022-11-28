Honeymoon Diaries: Best luxurious wildlife resorts in India for adventurous couples

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Best luxurious wildlife resorts in India

Undoubtedly, India has one of the best fauna and flora, the county is blessed with diverse culture, geographical landscapes, and varied climatic conditions. Not only this, India is blessed with a bounty of wildlife treasures that boasts of the best of experiences when it comes to wildlife trips. There are numerous national parks, preserves areas, tiger reserves, sanctuaries, etc. For photographers, especially nature and wildlife, India has proven to be one of the best places to explore, stay, experience, and get some amazing shots of wildlife. After all, who doesn't want to capture morning shots of beautiful chirping birds, and the roaring of lions in the evening?

There are some of the densest and most beautiful wildlife resorts in India that are truly exotic and one-of-a-kind, nestling in natural greenery, giving these wildlife photographers a chance to study animals in their natural habitat. To give a complete experience to these enthusiasts, here is the list of some of the luxurious and most beautiful wildlife resorts in India to explore India’s wildlife in the hope of meeting the jungle’s king himself than on an Indian safari.

Wayanad Wild, Kerala

Set in lush tropicals with spacious rooms that come with their private viewing balconies and all modern luxuries, Wayanad Wild, CGH Earth is an ode to the spectacle of nature that the UNESCO world heritage site, the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve is! The delicious dining that pays a tribute to everything local (of course, their wise and skilled kitchens also whip up popular Indian and International dishes), and experiences that range from the soft discovery of the forest kingdom to adrenaline-thrilling adventures, Wayanad Wild ticks all boxes for a bespoke holiday.

Voyage into the woods in the day to witness its most unseen wonders, such as the ants building nests for the rufous woodpecker, or the dainty butterflies indulging in an act called mud-puddling. Venture into the forest after dark, on a night expedition, and watch the landscapes transform with nocturnal life.

Ready to trek into the hills, zip line, and bamboo raft. Or simply enjoy the luxuries of the property; there is so much one can see within its premise!

Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, Madhya Pradesh

An exquisitely designed conservation and wildlife-focused lodge Reni Pani Jungle Lodge is located in the pristine forest on the periphery of the Satpura National Park. Widely popular and respected within the wildlife circuit, Reni Pani is quite a pioneer in the responsible wildlife tourism scope in the region. The Lodge was the first to successfully introduce non-motorized safaris on land and water, as well as ‘under the star’ canvas experiences within the Park. Reni Pani has introduced horse safaris starting in October this year. These riding safaris on the Marwari horses are the first of their kind in Madhya Pradesh.

Many birds have made the lodge their home - Grey Hornbills, Malabar Pied Hornbills, Black Shouldered Kites, Tree Pies, Shikras, and many others can be spotted around the vicinity of the lodge itself.

Bori Wildlife Lodge

A first-of-its-kind in the less-frequented and more exclusive Bori Wildlife Sanctuary is smart, contemporary, and elegant, the resort is set in a 7.5-acre farmland and exudes a rustic village-style vibe. 12 luxury rooms with private viewing decks are well appointed, the in-house restaurant follows a farm-to-fork concept, and activities and excursions to the Wildlife Sanctuary are crafted with much detail.

Not the regular jungle haunt, a safari at Bori Wildlife Sanctuary is quite akin to an exclusive, private safari in the forest. And along with the timeless Jehan Numa hospitality, Bori Safari makes for quite an enchanting experience. The lodge is involved with wilderness and nature conservation efforts, including a butterfly park that has been developed and carefully nurtured within the premise over the last couple of years, to revive and support the ecosystem of the forest.

Ranthambore Forest Resort, Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Located in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, Ranthambore Forest is one of the finest wildlife resorts of India. The resort is set up on 5 acres of lush greenery and is in close proximity to the renowned Ranthambore National Park. The resort offers a close-up view of the flora and fauna to their guests and also 46 deluxe rooms and sightseeing facilities, safaris and even a conference hall for meetings and other events.

Not only this, altogether with comfort and all modern amenities for your comfortable stay at the property, the resort also offers other facilities too such as Ayurvedic massages, outdoor games and a mini-golf course and swimming pool for the guests. Also, for entertainment and fun evenings cultural and sightseeing tours are also conducted here. It gives a chance to witness the prestigious wildlife sanctuary that has grown in great strides to take pride of place as a tourist attraction in the North.

