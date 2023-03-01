Holi 2023 Ticket Booking: How to book cheap flight tickets to go home this festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to book cheap flight tickets for Holi 2023

Holi 2023 Flight Ticket Booking: On March 8, the festival of Holi will be celebrated with full enthusiasm across the country. But do you also wish to go home for this Hindu festival? In such a situation, you must be facing a huge tussle for tickets in the train. Generally, people start booking tickets for Holi on railways 2-3 months in advance so that they get confirmed tickets. As the festival nears, the tussle for tickets is increasing even more. Not only this, booking flight tickets is also becoming increasingly expensive. So here is a way through which you can book tickets at a cheap rate.

Cheap flight tickets for Holi 2023

In view of Holi, the flight booking price has been reduced. It is a well-known fact that it is almost impossible to get train tickets during Holi but if you book plane tickets through Flipkart, then you will get a seat in the flight at a lower price. If you plan to go towards UP-Bihar, then this flight ticket can turn out to be very economical for you. In fact, from March 1 to March 7, booking tickets from Delhi to Lucknow through Flipkart is just worth Rs 2,301.

Holi 2023: How to book cheap flight tickets?

You will get this discount on flight tickets only when you are booking through Flipkart. For booking tickets, first of all you have to visit Flipkart's website https://www.flipkart.com/travel/flights. After this, if you want to travel from Delhi to Lucknow, then you will have to submit the details requiered. Next you will be able to book the flight at your convenience.

For the unversed, the tickets for morning flights are cheaper. Also, except on weekends, you can get tickets cheaply on other days (weekdays). So you can plan to book your tickets accordingly.

