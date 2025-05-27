Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2025: Know how to reach, nearby attractions and more Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib is situated amidst the snowy peaks of the Himalayas. The registration for the Hemkund Sahib Yatra has already started. Know the important things related to the sacred journey.

The pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib, located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, has started from May 25. Sikhs consider this gurudwara, built at an altitude of 15,000 feet above sea level, as one of their holiest pilgrimage sites. Hemkund Sahib is mainly dedicated to the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh. The beautiful gurudwara surrounded by snow-capped peaks is one of the highest gurudwaras in the world and is located next to the glacial lake.

Travel registration has to be done online

Like the four Dhams in Uttarakhand, registration is also necessary for the visit to Hemkund Sahib. If you are planning to go here this year, you can register online from the official website. During winters, this Gurudwara remains covered with snow, and every year in April-May, it is opened for the annual pilgrimage Hemkund Sahib Yatra. These days, the maximum temperature in Hemkund Sahib is around 7°C, and the minimum temperature is around -2°C. Prepare for your journey according to the weather.

Know how to reach

The entry gate of Hemkund Sahib is Govindghat, where you can reach by road. You will have to complete the journey further by trekking on foot. The nearest airport to Hemkund Sahib is Jolly Grant Airport; from here the distance to Govindghat is about 276 km. You can take a taxi or a bus from Jolly Grant to Govindghat. If you choose the option of the rail route, then you can reach Haridwar by train. After this, you will have to cover the remaining distance by road. You can reach Joshimath from Haridwar through a private taxi or an Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus from Haridwar. The distance of Govindghat, the entry gate of Hemkund Sahib, from Joshimath is just 24 km. Vehicle facilities are available up to Pulna village, five km from Govindghat, and from here one has to walk 15 km to reach Hemkund. Travellers stop for a night's rest at Ghangaria on the walking track. Trekking to the Valley of Flowers also starts from here.

Nearby attractions

The Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its varied flora, is about 3 km from Ghangaria. The valley offers a colourful show of alpine flowers in July and August when it is in full bloom. Trekking to this charming valley is a common addition to pilgrims' visits to Hemkund Sahib.

