Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Vaishno Devi to Pahalgam: Places to visit in Jammu & Kashmir for quick vacation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FAYAZWANI157 Places to visit in Jammu & Kashmir for quick vacation

Thousands of tourists visit Jammu & Kashmir to enjoy and witness snowfall. A large group of tourists are visiting Kashmir to enjoy Shikara rides on the Dal Lake in Srinagar and at the Mughal Gardens. Also, the traders and people associated with the tourism industry are happy with the response they are getting now. If you are planning to explore Jammu and Kashmir, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Vaishno Devi and Dal Lake should be on your bucket list. You can experience trekking, camping, snowfall, mountaineering and religious vacay in the valley.

Gulmarg

This serves its tourist strawberry fields encircled by snow-laden mountains and beautiful flowers. If you love to click pictures, then Gulmarg is the perfect place for you. Thrilling Gondola rides, walking in the strawberry fields to enjoying the snow with a little sun kissing your face, this place is the perfect mix of beauty and adventure. Nagin Valley, Pattan and Apharwat Peak are some places you must visit in Gulmarg. The St Mary’s Church here is a beautiful example of Victorian architecture.

Situated some 51 km away from Srinagar, Gulmarg is easily accessible from many parts of Kashmir Valley. According to its official website, Delhi to Gulmarg is just 901 km. Know its distance from your place:

Kolkata to Gulmarg - 2369 km

Chandigarh to Gulmarg - 643 km

Bangalore to Gulmarg - 3041 km

Amritsar to Gulmarg - 509 km

Sonamarg to Gulmarg - 116 km

Katra to Gulmarg - 130 km

Pahalgam to Gulmarg - 146 km

Places to Visit:

Gulmarg Gondola

Shark Fin

Baba Reshi Shrine

Apharwat Peak

Gulmarg Golf Club

Sonmarg

Sonamarg is known as silver snow in paradise. The weather in Sonmarg is normal, but when the sheet of frozen snow melts and it feels cold. One of the most charming places, Sonamarg has lakes, mountains, glaciers and opulent meadows. Since the temperature stays moderate, the place becomes perfect for trekking, camping and long walks. If you are a picnic lover, you can also explore, Vishansar Lake and Nilagrad River, here. Apart from these places, you can also visit ZojiLa Pass, Thajiwas Glacier, Krishanasar Lake, and Baltal valley.

The nearest airport to reach Sonmarg is the Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport at Srinagar (70 km away). This airport is well-connected to all the major cities in the country. Taxis are available from Sonmarg to Srinagar Airport daily.

Distance from Major Cities/States

Delhi to Sonamarg - 901 KM

Mumbai to Sonamarg - 2265 KM

Chennai to Sonamarg - 3120 KM

Nagpur to Sonamarg - 1989 KM

Gulmarg to Sonamarg - 125 KM

Anantnag to Sonamarg - 150 KM

Kokernag to Sonamarg - 175 KM

Srinagar to Sonamarg - 79 KM

Things to do:

Shikara Riding

Trekking

Skiing

Paragliding

River Rafting

Fishing & Angling

Bird Watching

Horse Riding

Mountain Biking

Religious Retreats

Vaishno Devi

The Holy Cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is situated at a distance of 48 kms north of Jammu city and at an altitude of 5200 feet on Trikuta hills. A pilgrimage to the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji attracts millions of devotees every year. From Jammu, the devotees reach Katra by bus and other private vehicles by road. Jammu and Udhampur are the nearest rail links to Katra town with the rest of India. After reaching Katra town, the pilgrims have to undertake a trek of nearly 12 km to reach the Vaishno Devi Temple for darshan.

The Shrine Board also provides rooms on rent to the pilgrims at Bhawan. Returning from the cave, pilgrims have to climb up a steep hillside for ‘Bhairo Ghati’ and then join at Sanji Chhat.

Pahalgam

Surrounded by beautiful hills and greenery, Pahalgam is beautiful. It is tourist friendly with lots of hotels and lodges to plan a vacation. It is even popular for trekking and adventure sports. People feel that there is no comparison of Pahalgam with any place in the country in terms of nature's beauty. Pahalgam is located in the western part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in the northern region of India.

Pahalgam does not have an airport or railway station but the nearest airport is at Srinagar, which is 95 km from Pahalgam. It is well connected by road with Srinagar.

Tourist Attractions in Pahalgam

Chandanwari

Betaab Valley

Aru Valley

Kolahoi Glacier

Sheshnag Lake

Read More Travel News