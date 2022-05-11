Gulmarg, Budgam to Pahalgam: Places to visit in Kashmir to escape heatwave and scorching sun

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Places to visit in Kashmir

Thousands of tourists have flocked to Jammu & Kashmir as they continue to bear the brunt of searing temperatures. After witnessing heatwave conditions for the past few weeks, and long power cuts, people are escaping cold places with J&K being the most visited. Away from the scorching sun, tourists are enjoying the pleasant weather in the Valley. A large group of tourists are visiting Kashmir to enjoy Shikara rides on the Dal Lake in Srinagar and at the Mughal Gardens. Also, the traders and people associated with the tourism industry are happy with the response they are getting now.

If you are planning to explore Kashmir, Sonamarg and Dal Lake should be on your bucket list. You can experience trekking, camping, and mountaineering in the valley this summer vacation.

Dal Lake in Srinagar

Dal Lake, known as the Jewel of Srinagar, is famous for its picturesque view and Shikara rides. Its beauty is grander than its lofty mountainous backdrop and mesmerising than its forever flowering meadows. Its beauty lies in the simplicity and romance that it offers so graciously to the visitors. You can sail in Shikharas and spend a night in the houseboat in Dal Lake. The beauty of Dal Lake has attracted filmmakers and over 20 films have been shot in and around the famous water body.

Nishat Bagh

India's second largest Mughal garden, was built on the eastern side of Dal Lake. The locals refer to it as the 'Garden of Bliss.' It has views of the lake beneath the Pir Panjal mountain range in the background, as well as the Zabarwan Mountains. If you want to see a variety of colours, Nishat Bagh is the place to go because it has a wide range of flowers, from roses to lilies. Originally intended to be designed in the style of Persian gardens, it was redesigned due to the Valley's topology and water resources. The garden has twelve terraces and a variety of water features such as fountains, water chutes, pools, and more.

Gulmarg

Another scenic place in Kashmir. This serves its tourist strawberry fields encircled by snow-laden mountains and beautiful flowers. If you love to click pictures, then Gulmarg is the perfect place for you. Thrilling Gondola rides, walking in the strawberry fields to enjoying the snow with a little sun kissing your face, this place is the perfect mix of beauty and adventure. For the unversed, the Gondola ride is considered Asia's one of the longest and highest cable car plans. Also, you can visit Alpather Lake and Saint Mary’s Church in Gulmarg.

Sonamarg

An absolute delight to watch, Sonamarg is known as silver snow in paradise. The weather in Sonmarg is normal, but when the sheet of frozen snow melts and it feels cold. One of the most charming places, Sonamarg has lakes, mountains, glaciers and opulent meadows. Since the temperature stays moderate, the place becomes perfect for trekking, camping and long walks. If you are a picnic lover, you can also explore, Vishansar Lake and Nilagrad River, here. Apart from these places, you can also visit ZojiLa Pass, Thajiwas Glacier, Krishanasar Lake, and Baltal valley.

Pahalgam

Surrounded by beautiful hills and greenery, Pahalgam is beautiful. It is tourist friendly with lots of hotels and lodges to plan a vacation. It is even popular for trekking and adventure sports. People feel that there is no comparison of Pahalgam with any place in the country in terms of nature's beauty.

Budgam

If you are a nature buff and love peace and then is a perfect place for you. Adorned by pristine scenery, Badgam is beautiful and covered with lush green meadows. While in Pahalgam, tourists can also visit Betaab Valley and click plenty of pictures. Also, you can love watching the clear sky and tranquility here.