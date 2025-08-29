Famous Ganesh pandals in Mumbai [2025]: Lalbaugcha Raja, Andhericha Raja and more Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Mumbai is grand and colourful. From Lalbaugcha Raja to Andhericha Raja, explore the most famous Ganesh pandals to visit this year.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival in India. The festival marks the beginning of the festive season. While Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on August 27, the festival ends on Anant Chaturdashi, which is on September 6, 2025. Several pandals are constructed in Mumbai to welcome Lord Ganesha.

These pandals are grand and people often go for pandal hopping during the Ganeshotsav. Here are some of the best Ganesh pandels that you can check out in Mumbai.

Famous Ganesh pandals to visit in Mumbai

1. Lalbaugcha Raja

This is one of the most iconic Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. The lord here is known as the Navsacha Ganpati, the fulfiller of wishes. This pandal attracts over 1.5 million devotees daily during the festival. It was founded in 1934 as a vow by the fishermen to secure their market space.

2. Mumbaicha Raja

This pandal is known for its creative and elaborate themes every year as they replicate renowned Indian landmarks. It was established in 1928 and is one of the city’s oldest pandals.

3. G.S.B. Seva Mandal, King’s Circle

This is famous for being Mumbai’s wealthiest pandal. It is decked in real gold and silver with elaborate rituals and traditions. The pandal has been insured for a record ₹474 crore this year, which highlights its grandeur and importance.

4. Andhericha Raja

This has been a favourite since 1966 and is known for consistent annual themes and a vibrant atmosphere. The idol immersion (visarjan) takes place earlier than the other place, on the fifth day.

5. Dongricha Raja

Located in South Mumbai, its decorations bring a spiritual ambiance, with changing annual themes. Even though the idol is that of a modest size, its atmosphere and decorative motifs make it a grand one.

6. Khetwadi Ganraj

This pandal in Mumbai is known for its towering idols, some of which are as tall as 30 to 40 feet. It is also known for its creative theme and has been a hub of artistic innovation since 1959.

7. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

This is one of Mumbai’s oldest Ganesh pandals (established in 1920). It has been celebrated for its devotional setup. The pandal emphasizes spiritual simplicity over grandeur and gives a much more peaceful experience.

ALSO READ: Not in India! The world’s tallest Ganesha statue stands in this country