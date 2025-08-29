Best Ganesh pandals in Bengaluru [2025]: Where to witness grandeur this Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav 2025 is here! From Freedom Park to Madiwala, explore the most famous Ganesh pandals in Bengaluru and celebrate with joy and devotion.

New Delhi:

Ganeshotsav celebrations began with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 and will end on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 6, 2025. The arrival of Lord Ganesh is celebrated widely with a lot of joy and pomp across the country, with Bengaluru having some magnificent pandals.

Pandal hopping during Ganeshotsav celebrations is a must. Here are some of the best Ganesh pandals in Bengaluru that you can visit.

Best Ganesh Pandals in Bengaluru

1. Freedom Park Ganesh Pandal

This pandal is set up at the Freedom Park and is known for blending devotion with social awareness. Every year, the organisers choose a theme that reflects both spirituality and contemporary issues, making it more relevant for devotees. The grounds of Freedom Park allow for large crowds to gather during Ganeshotsav.

2. Dwarakanath Bhavan Ganesh Pandal

This is one of the most well-known Ganesh pandals in Bengaluru and it attracts thousands of devotees every year. The celebrations here are marked by grand decorations, cultural and devotional programs. The beautifully crafted idol of Lord Ganesha is the main highlight with the theme changing each year.

3. Malleshwaram Ganesh Pandal

This is located in one of Bengaluru's oldest neighbourhoods. The pandal is known for its traditional outlook and simple decorations. It attracts both locals and visitors who come to seek blessings in the pandal. The immersion procession here is also celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm.

4. Shri Sathya Ganapathi Shirdi Saibaba Temple Pandal

This temple in Bengaluru has become a major hub during Ganesh Chaturthi, with a special pandal set up to worship Lord Ganesha. The idol is beautifully adorned and daily rituals and bhajans make for the festive spirit.

5. Madiwala Ganesh Utsava

One of the most vibrant celebrations in Bengaluru, the Madiwala Ganesh Utsava is famous for its large idol, decorations and cultural programs. This pandal also brings the community together with performances, competitions and social initiatives.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Ranveer Brar’s 10 minute modak recipes for festive indulgence