Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Famous Ganesh pandals in Pune you must visit

Ganesh Chatuthi is celebrated in India with a lot of joy and pomp. The celebrations are much bigger and brighter in the Indian state of Maharashtra. While Mumbai has some of the biggest pandals, Pune too is witness to some of the most spectacular pandals.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on August 27 but the festival will continue till Anant Chaturdashi, which is on September 6, 2025. The pandals in Pune are grand and people often go for pandal hopping. Here are some of the famous Ganesh pandals in Pune.

Famous Ganesh pandals in Pune

1. Kasba Ganpati

The idol here is known as the “Manacha Pahila” (the first honoured Ganpati of Pune). This is known to be the most prestigious pandals among Pune’s Ganesh mandals. Established in the 17th century by Jijabai, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it is deeply rooted in history and tradition. The idol is simple yet revered, and the immersion procession always begins with this pandal.

2. Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

This is known to be the most famous Ganesh idols in Pune and people know it for its grandeur and devotion. It was established 130 years ago by a sweet maker, Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai. The idol here is adorned with gold ornaments and attracts lakhs of devotees every year. Many celebrities and politicians visit this pandal.

3. Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati

This pandal is one of the oldest in Pune. It has its origins that can be traced back to the Peshwa era. The idol of Lord Ganesh is installed inside the Jogeshwari temple, which gives it a traditional and spiritual vibe. Known as the “Manacha Dusra” (second honoured Ganpati), it highlights the heritage and simplicity of the lord here.

4. Guruji Talim Ganpati

Established in 1887, Guruji Talim Ganpati stands as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity as it was founded by members of both communities. The pandal is celebrated for its cultural programs, music and traditional decorations. This puja pandal continues to spread the message of harmony.

5. Tulshibaug Ganpati

This was established in 1901 and is known for its large idol. The idol, placed amidst traditional market surroundings, is admired for its craftsmanship and grandeur. It is a must-visit for devotees exploring both spirituality and cultural vibrancy.

6. Kesari Wada Ganpati

Founded by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893, Kesari Wada Ganpati holds historical significance as it is considered to be the birthplace of the public Ganesh festival. Tilak used this platform to unite people during the freedom movement.

7. Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati

This is recognised to be Pune’s first public Ganpati (1892) and holds great historical value. The idol depicts Lord Ganesha as a warrior slaying a demon, which symbolises the fight against oppression.

