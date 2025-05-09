EaseMyTrip advises travellers to follow official travel advisories amid Indo-Pak tension The online travel portal company mentioned on Thursday that on May 8, 27 Airports were temporarily closed. Hence, travellers should be cautious and informed.

New Delhi:

EaseMyTrip, India's second-largest online travel portal, has urged travellers to follow official travel advisories before planning their trips during a war-like situation that has arisen currently. After India avenged the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, Pakistan carried out attacks on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan by firing suicide drones and missiles, which were foiled by India's S-400 air defence missile system. Following such border tension, EaseMyTrip took to their X profile to share travel advisory.

The online travel portal company mentioned on Thursday that on May 8, 27 Airports were temporarily closed. Hence, travellers should be cautious. 'We advise checking your flight status and considering alternate travel routes. Our team at EaseMyTrip is here for any assistance needed. Stay informed, stay safe, and travel smart. Disclaimer: This map is not to scale and is for general illustration purposes only,' read their tweet.

Another tweet read, 'Travel Advisory!!! Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary. Stay informed. Travel responsibly.'

What is Operation Sindoor?

Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday. Titled Operation Sindoor, it aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. For the unversed, tensions between India and Pakistan soared after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly civilians, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In a powerful retaliation to the massacre, Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out missile strikes on the terror targets, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group, under Operation Sindoor.

