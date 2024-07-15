Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's passports stolen in Europe: Here's what to do if you lose your passport

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divyanka Tripathi with her husband Vivek Dahiya

New Delhi: Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya have been enjoying a trip to Europe. However, their joy was cut short when they fell victim to theft in Florence, Italy. Thieves broke the car window and stole items worth lakhs, including clothes, passports, and credit cards, with an estimated value of around 10 lakhs. The couple has been stranded in Italy since their passports were stolen. On Sunday night, they posted a photo of themselves smiling and holding emergency certificates issued by the Indian embassy in Italy. Here's an essential guide to handling the loss of your passport while traveling abroad.

What to do if your passport gets stolen or lost?

Losing your passport while travelling abroad can be a daunting experience. Loss of a passport should be immediately reported to the nearest Police Station and to the Passport Office or Indian Mission. If required, you can apply for a "re-issue" of your passport. Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do if your passport is stolen:

Staying calm is the first and most crucial step if your passport is stolen while travelling abroad. Taking a deep breath and remaining composed will help you think clearly and handle the situation more effectively. Panic can make it harder to focus on the necessary steps to recover and replace your passport.

Immediately report the theft to the local police and obtain a copy of the police report. This report serves as proof of your passport loss and is essential for embassy procedures, such as applying for a new passport or emergency certificate. Contact your embassy or consulate: Locate the nearest embassy or consulate of your home country. Contact them immediately to report the loss of your passport. They will guide you on the next steps.

In most cases, your embassy or consulate may issue you a temporary travel document or emergency passport to facilitate your return home or travel until you receive a new passport. It is issued after the High Commission is satisfied on the bona-fides of the applicant This document is usually valid for a short period and specific travel purposes. Monitor your credit cards and accounts: If your wallet was also stolen, contact your bank and credit card companies to report the theft and monitor for any unauthorised transactions.

If you have travel insurance, check if it covers the loss of passports and related expenses. Keep receipts and documentation for insurance claims. Stay in contact: Keep in touch with your embassy or consulate throughout the process for assistance and updates.

Documents required for Emergency Certificate​

Copy of the police report (FIR) intimating loss along with copy of the lost passport

In case of tourist, copy of their Hotel bookings/accommodation.

Individual’s letter explaining the circumstances that led to the requirement of Emergency Certificate.

For work permit card holders, Employer certificate (latest in English) mentioning the passport No and present residential address.

3 photographs

