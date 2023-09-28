Dima Hasao aims to attract tourists, 5 other places to visit in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER These are the beautiful places to visit in Assam.

Assam is one of the most beautiful states in India, and it makes for a great holiday destination. The state is known for its tea plantations, lush green forests, and exotic wildlife. But there’s much more to explore in Assam than just that. One such place is Dima Hasao, a district in the far north of the state. Dima Hasao is home to many different ethnic groups and cultures, and it’s quickly becoming a popular tourist destination.

Dima Hasao is a beautiful district that’s home to some stunning natural sights. There are many places to explore in this region, from ancient ruins to beautiful waterfalls. The Himalayas are also visible from here, making it a great spot for trekking and nature exploration.

The local government of Dima Hasao is actively trying to promote tourism in the area, and they have been successful in doing so. The district has many attractions that tourists can visit, such as the Haflong Lake, Maibong Fort, and the Jatinga Valley.

According to PTI reports, the council, which governs Dima Hasao, published a draft tourism policy, which plans to develop five different circuits for travellers, on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Apart from the attractions in Dima Hasao, Assam has many other places that are worth visiting. Here are five other places to visit in Assam:

Kaziranga National Park: Located in the Golaghat district of Assam, this national park is home to an incredible variety of wildlife, including Bengal Tigers and Asian Elephants. It’s also a UNESCO World Heritage site and a popular tourist destination.

Manas National Park: This national park is located in the Baksa district of Assam and is known for its lush forested hills and diverse wildlife. It’s also home to some rare animals like the Golden Langur and Pygmy Hog.



Sivasagar: This town is located in the Sivasagar district of Assam and is known for its beautiful lakes and temples. Tourists can also explore Majuli Island which is located nearby and is home to many different tribes and cultures.

Majuli Island: This island is located on the Brahmaputra River and is home to several different tribes and cultures. It’s also known for its religious significance as it’s home to many Hindu temples and monasteries.

Nameri National Park: This national park is located in the Sonitpur district of Assam and has some stunning scenery as well as a rich variety of flora and fauna. It’s also a great spot for bird-watching as it’s home to an incredible variety of birds from all over India.



These are just some of the amazing places you can visit in Assam when you’re looking to explore the state’s culture and nature. When it comes to tourism, Dima Hasao has a lot to offer, but there are plenty of other places that tourists can explore as well. So if you are planning a trip to Assam soon, make sure you check out these amazing destinations as well!

