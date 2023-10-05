Dhuandhar Falls to Bhedaghat to Madan Mahal Fort, list of places to visit in Jabalpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jabalpur

Jabalpur, a city in Madhya Pradesh, is known for its rich history, natural beauty, and cultural significance. It offers a range of attractions and has also served as a backdrop for several Bollywood movies. Jabalpur is situated in the central part of India and is part of the Narmada Valley. Known for its scenic landscapes, the city includes rivers, waterfalls, and lush greenery. It has a deep historical heritage and has been ruled by various dynasties, including the Mauryas, Guptas, Kalachuris, Gonds, and the British during colonial times. Its history is reflected in its architecture and landmarks.

Jabalpur has been a popular location for Bollywood and regional film shoots. Some notable movies filmed in or around Jabalpur include 'Asoka' (2001), 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' (2001), 'Lagaan' (2001), and 'Mohra' (1994), among others. Let's take a look:

Tourist places in Jabalpur

Dhuandhar Falls

Bhedaghat

Marble Rocks

Chausat Yogini Temple

Madan Mahal Fort

Rani Durgavati Museum

Movies shot in Jabalpur:

Asoka (2001): Some scenes of this historical drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan were shot in Jabalpur.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001): A few sequences of this patriotic film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were filmed in Jabalpur.

Lagaan (2001): While most of the film was shot in Bhuj, Gujarat, some parts of 'Lagaan' were shot in Jabalpur.

Mohra (1994): This action thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty had certain scenes filmed in Jabalpur.

Shree 420 (1955): Portions of this classic Raj Kapoor film were shot in Jabalpur.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978): Some scenes from this Rishi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman-starrer were also shot in Jabalpur.

Jabalpur's natural beauty and historical sites have made it an attractive location for filmmakers, and you can explore these places while also tracing the cinematic history of the city.

Transportation: Jabalpur is well-connected by road, rail, and air. It has a railway station with good connectivity to major Indian cities, and Dumna Airport serves the city for domestic flights. The city is also home to several educational institutions, including universities and colleges, contributing to the educational development of the region.

ALSO READ: Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI to kickstart soon, here's what to expect from the upcoming event in Delhi

ALSO READ: Want to look gorgeous during Navaratri 2023? Follow these unique hair styling and makeup tips

Read More Travel News